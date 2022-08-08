Fans spot EastEnders star Nina Wadia in Netflix’s The Sandman

It’s been Netflix’s number one series since its August 5 release — and the American fantasy drama series, The Sandman, is based on the 1989-1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

It tells the story of Morpheus – the king of dreams – who, after years of captivity, embarks on a journey across worlds to find what has been stolen from him and to restore his power.

And while it stars the likes of Tom Sturridge, Stephen Fry, Charles Dance, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswald and David Thewlis, fans were shocked to see EastEnders star Nina Wadia also take on the role of the creepy Fate Mother.

“OMG, is that Mrs. Masood?” Fans have gone wild after spotting EastEnders matriarch in the top Netflix series The Sandman, (left) – as she takes on the role of the creepy Fate Mother

Fans said: ‘It’s so wild to think she was in EastEnders and now in The Sandman.’

“OMG Zainab from EastEnders is in The Sandman.”

“Zainab Masood in The Sandman is iconic.”

“OMG, is that Mrs. Masood?”

‘Good Gaiman me! @TVSanjeev AND @Nina_Wadia in #Sandman! My face doesn’t feel big enough for this smile!’

There she is! Nina, 53, played famed matriarch Zainab Masood in EastEnders from July 2007. She retired in 2012 and her last scenes aired in February 2013

Starring: She stars alongside Tom Sturridge, pictured, who pays Morpheus – the king of dreams – who, after years of captivity, journeys across worlds to find what has been stolen from him and restore his power, (pictured)

Nina, 53, played famed matriarch Zainab Masood in EastEnders from July 2007. She retired in 2012, and her final scenes aired in February 2013.

Her character was fired by her family on the show after having an affair with Masood Ahmed while she was married to Yusef Khan.

Masood saved her and she divorced her husband to marry him and they had three children, Syed, Shabnam and Tamwar.

Nina has enjoyed great success since her departure from EastEnders, appearing in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

She’s come a long way from Walford! Viewers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw Nina in the big budget series

She then starred in several TV series, including Newark, Newark, The Outlaws, and The Stranger In Our Bed.

Nina spoke of her latest role in The Sandman, saying: The Express last month that her costume hurt her.

She said, ‘I had a big wig on and it hurt. It was like wearing another human being on my head.

‘I don’t like it when I have to wear a lot of wigs or prostheses, I have to get used to that and it’s a bit more difficult, but quite an experience.’