Fans spot bizarre detail in Gabrielle Epstein’s racy lingerie photos

Almost every other day she posts spicy lingerie photos on Instagram.

But her followers were talking about Aussie model Gabrielle Epstein’s latest offering on Thursday.

The blonde bombshell was modeling a very high-cut sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The 27-year-old showed off her roomy cleavage in the one-piece as she posed in an elegantly decorated room.

Fans of the chubby bombshell couldn’t help but notice that her nipples were completely brushed out to adhere to Instagram’s nudity policy.

Nudity is banned on the social media website, as well as most “female” nipple pictures.

Instagram specifies, however, “But photos in the context of breastfeeding, childbirth and afterbirth, health-related situations (e.g. post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness, or gender confirmation surgery) or protest action are allowed.”

It comes after Gabrielle also turned a blind eye on Tuesday when she modeled a sassy cropped dress on Instagram.

The Australian glamor model proudly displayed her dazzling plunging neckline and washboard abs in a black maxi dress with a huge cutout at the torso.

Gabrielle completed her look with black pointed-toed pumps and gold jewelry, including a necklace, bracelet and earrings.

She wore her flaxen locks half up and accentuated her thick pout with red lipstick.

“Little black (cut-out) dress,” she wrote in the caption.

Last November, Gabrielle fired back at critics who said her Instagram photos were “too explicit.”

Speaking to Maxim magazine, she mentioned the “toxic double standard” between how men and women are treated differently on Instagram.

“There are plenty of pictures of shirtless men showing their nipples, but the fact that mine can be covered and a picture still removed creates a very toxic double standard,” she said.

“We’re all humans, we’re all born with bodies, and we shouldn’t learn to be ashamed of what they look like in a natural state.”

She said she turned to OnlyFans to get around Instagram censorship.

“I also feel like I can be more of myself on OnlyFans,” she explained.

‘For me, showing my body isn’t about being objectified; it’s about feeling confident, powerful and beautiful in my own skin.’

Before becoming famous as an adult model, Gabrielle was a competitive swimmer.

She has also served as an ambassador for fitness brands.