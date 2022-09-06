Fans spot a humiliating detail in Carrie Bickmore’s FHM magazine shoot

<!–

A very embarrassing detail has been discovered in Carrie Bickmore’s 20-year-old FHM magazine shoot, which was unearthed by her Hit FM colleagues last week.

The now 41-year-old stripped naked for the boys’ magazine in 2002 when the publication’s readers voted her the 98th hottest woman in Australia.

Carrie was 21 and just started her career as a newscaster at Nova FM when she posed in a black bra and silver earrings.

But despite being named one of the country’s most attractive women, the now-defunct magazine couldn’t even get its name right.

Her name was misspelled as ‘Carrie Brickmore’.

The photo showed the future Gold Logie winner staring seductively at the camera as he lay on a bearskin, which she said was “so uncomfortable.”

A clipping was tracked down by Eli, one of the producers of the Carrie and Tommy radio show, who posted it to Instagram.

Carrie wasn’t exactly thrilled with the image’s resurgence, saying below the message, “You’re dead, Eli.”

It comes after Carrie revealed last Wednesday that she was not a natural blonde.

She confessed on The Project that her blonde hair was in fact dyed after she started going gray prematurely.

The mother-of-three made the confession while speaking of a Canadian TV newscaster allegedly fired for “turning gray.”

“I’m all gray here,” Carrie told her co-hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar.

Waleed then asked why she didn’t just “go for it” and let herself go all gray, and Carrie admitted that they “love to dye her hair.”

She was previously the spokeswoman for hair dye company Garnier.