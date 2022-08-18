Fans slam The Block homes as ‘hideous’ and criticise contestants for not respecting heritage design

<!–

The Block: Tree Change viewers have criticized the show’s contestants for “disrespecting the heritage” designs of the Macedon Ranges properties after photos surfaced of their near-completed projects.

The images show the houses with large contemporary extensions glued to the small original houses.

Fans of the show labeled the designs “ugly” and “horrible” on various Facebook pages.

According to children’s spotsomeone wrote: ‘Why put little old farms there if you only want to dwarf them with horrible and totally unsympathetic extensions?’

“The additions completely destroy the appearance of the original houses,” agrees another.

“I can’t believe how bad these look,” said a third person.

Don’t get me wrong, there are many modern houses in Gisborne…’ commented another.

New images from the site reveal major contemporary extensions added to the small original homes

It comes after Judge Shaynna Blaze was unimpressed by the not-so-historical look of Sharon Johal and husband Ankur’s bathroom on Sunday night.

“If a house would make me angry, it will to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said as she walked across the room.

“It’s not a bathroom I feel good in.”

Shaynna chided the couple, saying they could do their homework better in Victorian-era homes.

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Shaynna continued.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

Sharon was not happy with the criticism and burst into tears. It came after scoring just 20.5 out of a possible 30.