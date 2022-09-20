Fans slam ‘SELFISH’ Mbappe as stats show he has provided NO assists for Messi or Neymar this season

Fans have ripped into Kylian Mbappe after it was revealed he is yet to provide an assist for Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar this season.

Having won eight of the last 10 titles, PSG are the early leaders in Ligue 1 this season and have taken 22 points from a possible 24 so far.

Their ‘MNM’ attacking trio remains one of the most devastating in club football, but Mbappe seems to be offering less on the creative side this term.

Paris Saint-Germain’s ‘MNM’ attacking trio is one of the most devastating in world football

However, a viral graphic shows that Kylian Mbappe is offering less on the creative side this season

A graphic has gone viral showing how many times each player has assisted the other two in all competitions this term.

Messi has set up Mbappe five times and Neymar three times, while the Brazil international has assisted Mbappe three times and Messi twice.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has been labeled ‘selfish’ as ​​he has so far failed to register an assist for either of the other two superstars.

“Mbappe contributes nothing to this attack,” one fan wrote on Twitter. ‘I have said this, without Messi and Neymar, Mbappe will be useless at PSG. The statistics show this, but I always get called a hater for stating the bitterly obvious truth. Mbappe is so selfish and needs to be fed for him to function well.’

Lionel Messi and Neymar have provided 13 assists in total for each other and Mbappe this term

However, the France international is yet to set up any of his other superstar strikers

“Very stingy and selfish boy,” echoed another.

“Mbappe is ruining what could have been a great trio,” added a third as social media users took turns criticizing the France international.

“This boy needs to be humiliated,” another follower wrote.

But other fans defended Mbappe, suggesting that because he plays as the central striker, he is in the PSG team to score goals rather than provide for his teammates.

“It’s not his job to help them,” one Twitter user wrote.

Mbappe was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 28 goals and already has seven to his name already this term – second best in the division to Neymar, who has eight.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old also topped the assists chart in 2021-22 after setting up 17 goals for fellow PSG stars.

The Parisians won 1-0 against Lyon last weekend, but before the game it was reported that manager Christophe Galtier was considering dropping one of his attacking stars to make his defense more solid.

It came after PSG were forced to come from behind as they won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek.

“It’s not so much that the attacking trio didn’t defend much,” Galtier said in Israel. ‘The team block was short and the three of them quite tall.

‘They wanted the ball back as soon as possible but it gave a lot of space behind their backs.

– We were really outnumbered in the middle. From the moment Messi, Mbappe and Neymar came back lower, in the team block, we started to counter their balls much better.’