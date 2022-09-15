Fans slam Pep Guardiola for ‘coaching the flair’ out of Man City star Jack Grealish

Football fans have berated Pep Guardiola for the impact he had on Jack Grealish after the midfielder put in another disappointing display for Manchester City in their 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The German side led 1-0 through Jude Bellingham before late goals from John Stones and former Dortmund star Erling Haaland turned the game upside down.

Grealish started the game but was substituted for Phil Foden in the 58th minute, trailing City 1-0.

Jack Grealish had a hard time on Wednesday and was substituted for Phil Foden after 58 minutes

In reality, the English midfielder has struggled since his £100million move from Aston Villa last summer, failing to secure a permanent place on the side.

He scored just six goals and provided just four assists in 44 games, despite being the most expensive English footballer of all time when he made the move to the Etihad.

The 27-year-old has not scored or assisted in 35 of his 44 appearances for City, while Grealish has also scored a goal this season.

After Wednesday’s game, fans were quick to criticize City boss Guardiola.

Fans condemned the impact of Pep Guardiola’s coaching and playing style on Grealish

One frustrated fan said: ‘I will never understand Pep Guardiola spending £100million on Jack Grealish to strip him of his best feature. He’s one of the best ball carriers I’ve ever seen in my life, but he doesn’t get the freedom to do that in this Manchester City side.”

Another added: ‘He looks like a broken man right now. He needs to build his confidence and compete against players, he looks too scared at the ball.’

A third user posted: ‘Pep Ball killed Jack Grealish man.’

Another user said, “Watching Jack Grealish pass it backwards for City is like Da Vinci doing paint by numbers. World at his feet but now playing with fear, no rhythm and coached out of him with all his flair. Shame.’

Villa fans also called for their hero to return to the club, reiterating that City’s style of play would not bring out the best in Grealish.

Guardiola made Grealish the most expensive British player of all time when he signed him for £100m

One of them explained: “Grealish must go back to Villa, there is probably no other team in the PL that suits his style of play as badly as City.”

Another fan said: ‘I really don’t know what the point is of Jack Grealish in this City team. He gets the ball to the left and then passes it sideways or back, that’s it.’

Rio Ferdinand spoke after the game, supporting Grealish to regain his best form at City.

He told BT Sport: “You don’t stop talking about the transfer fee (Grealish’s transfer fee) until you produce consistently and score goals week after week.

“I understand people are questioning it, questioning the compensation, but I don’t think anyone would be more frustrated or eager to prove people wrong than Jack Grealish.

He is a passionate man about football, he wants to be the best, go to City and set his marker.

“He’s had a year of grace because you need that adjustment – I hope he’ll be fine, I think his best position for City would be in the eight where he has time or freedom to go left or right then stuck to sit in one position.’