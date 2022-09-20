Fans slam NFL for handing out Chief’s Willie Gay a 4-game suspension over misdemeanor charge

Willie Gay’s four-game suspension for a misdemeanor arrest this summer has been described as ‘making no sense’ by NFL fans who were quick to express their anger at the league on social media.

The 24-year-old’s ban comes seven months after his Jan. 19 arrest in Overland Park, Kansas, on a charge of criminal damage less than $1,000.

A police report obtained by DailyMail.com shows that along with a vacuum cleaner, Gay also allegedly damaged a wall, humidifier and cellphone screen protector in an argument with his son’s mother.

According to the suit, the linebacker had settled the matter in court back in June TMZ Sports, to enter a diversion program as a means of avoiding a lawsuit. A rep for Gay told TMZ he was visiting his son when the argument broke out and insisted the altercation didn’t get physical.

His punishment was labeled ‘garbage’ by several Twitter users, while others decided to draw comparisons to the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The 27-year-old was handed an 11-game suspension and fined $5 million by the NFL for several sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced during his time with the Houston Texans.

One social media user wrote: ‘Willie Gay gets suspended 4 games for breaking a vacuum and Deshaun Watson only gets suspended 11 games for sexually assaulting women. Make. That. Make. Feeling.’

“So Willie Gay Jr. gets 4 plays for hurting literally nobody but a damn vacuum, but Deshaun Watson only gets 7 more plays… These penalties make no sense,” another Twitter user shared on Monday night.

‘Willie Gay JR breaks his former baby mama vacuum. Get 4 game suspension. Deshaun Watson… Gets suspended 11 games,” read one tweet. ‘@nflcommish this math isn’t math.’

Another added: ‘I am confused by the precedent leading to, as far as we know, property damage offenses equivalent to four matches. Willie Gay just got 36 percent of Deshaun Watson’s suspension.’

‘Willie Gay breaks his baby mama’s vacuum cleaner and is suspended for 4 games. Deshaun Watson sexually assaults 27 women and is suspended for 11 games. Apparently 27 women are only worth 3 vacuum cleaners [sic]. Real trash,’ another NFL fan wrote on Twitter.

As a result of the league-imposed ban, Gay will not be eligible to return to Kansas City’s active roster until Oct. 17, following the Chiefs’ matchup with Buffalo.

In all likelihood, Gay will play against San Francisco in Santa Clara on Oct. 23 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Gay has another misdemeanor on his criminal record, according to a LexisNexis search: A speeding charge for driving between 20-25 mph over the posted limit.

He paid a $155.50 fine for the violation in 2020. Gay will miss key games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Bills.

Gay started in both of the Chiefs’ wins this season and racked up 16 tackles.

Meanwhile, Watson’s suspension, handed down by an independent arbitrator, was only made public after he reached a settlement with prosecutors, leaving him with just one final lawsuit after being sued by 24 women, one of whom dropped her case.

Specific dollar figures for the 23 settlements have not been disclosed. Watson is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021.

The settlement was announced by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented all 25 plaintiffs, including a woman who has dropped her lawsuit against Watson.

“After long and intense negotiations, I can confirm that late last night our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases involving Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said in a statement to DailyMail.com. “We will continue to discuss the remaining matter with Watson’s legal team as appropriate.”

Buzbee did not identify the women who have settled down with Watson.

Watson has specifically been accused of forcing two women to perform oral sex on him, ejaculating on three women and forcibly kissing another, while 18 women say he touched them with his penis during massages, according to court documents reviewed by DailyMail.com .

Although he has now settled 23 of the 24 trials, Watson has denied any wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries have declined to proceed with charges against him.

Earlier, in July, the Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women who made allegations against Watson, including prosecutors who did not file charges against him.

The NFL club was accused of enabling Watson by allegedly ignoring his behavior and securing him membership at a local hotel and club where he allegedly harassed and assaulted female massage therapists.

Texans never issued a denial.

The NFL and the players’ union have three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge, but that process will be handled by league commissioner Roger Goodell or one of his designees.