Fans slam Laura Whitmore as her attempts to mock Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri backfire

Laura Whitmore appeared to be doing a dig at Love Island star Tasha Ghouri this weekend while performing on Saturday Kitchen.

But the 37-year-old’s ridicule seemed to backfire, with wine expert Helen McGinn proving her comments were false during the show.

And when they picked up on the awkward moment, fans took to Twitter to express their dismay at the presenter’s attempt.

Uncomfortable! Fans have slammed Laura Whitmore, 37, as her attempts to mock Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri backfire during a Saturday Kitchen appearance this weekend

While the panel discussed Laura and husband Ian Stirling’s love of rosé wine on the show, the host joked: ‘Also, Tasha in Love Island this year, she thought rosé was made from red wine and white wine, which apparently isn’t how you make it. .’

But Helen jumped in defense of the islander, who came in: “Ah, but actually Tasha isn’t entirely wrong.

‘You can mix red and white wine in champagne to make rosé. But only in champagne in France, not everywhere else,” she explained.

To dig? She appeared to be making a dig at Love Island star Tasha (pictured), referencing comments she made about wine while at the villa

Wine Talk: While the panel discussed Laura and husband Ian Stirling’s love of rosé wine on the show, the host joked: ‘Also Tasha in Love Island this year, she thought rosé was made from red wine and white wine, which apparently isn’t. how you make it’

Backing: But in the islander’s defense, wine expert Helen McGinn (center right) jumped in, who chimed in: ‘Ah, but actually Tasha isn’t entirely wrong

But Laura continued her point, asking, “Do you think Tasha thought that? Do you think Tasha really thought that? I do not think so’.

‘I love Tasha. I think Tasha knew all along,” Helen replied—before Laura joked “she knew, yes” while laughing.

Some fans were unimpressed by the conversation between the guests, with one tweet hitting: “One minute and Laura has already tried to shame someone else’s intelligence, only to backfire and she came out as the stupid one.’

Tasha, who finished fourth in this year’s Love Island season alongside boyfriend Andrew Le Page, made the comments about wine in the villa – after eventual winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sancilmenti made their own wine on a date.

Proving a point: ‘In champagne you can mix red and white wine to make rosé. But only in champagne in France, everywhere you can’t,” she explained to Laura, before the panel laughed

Backfired: But some fans were unimpressed by the conversation between the guests and took to Twitter to share their thoughts

But while some fans were outraged by Laura’s comments about Tasha, it was the food portion of the show that got others talking.

Shocked that the host ate raw mushrooms with mayonnaise, many tweeted to show their confusion.

“Watching in horror as Laura Whitmore eats raw mushrooms with mayonnaise on TV,” wrote one, while others tweeted just sickening emojis.