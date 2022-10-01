Fans slam Hugo Lloris after SHOCKING blunder handed Arsenal a second goal against Spurs

Hugo Lloris roared against Arsenal in Saturday’s derby in north London to give the hosts a golden opportunity to lead 2-1 in a pulse-pounding duel.

The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper somehow dropped the ball after an attack by Bukayo Saka from the penalty area, straight into the path of a waiting Gabriel Jesus, who tapped home from just a meter to get his side up front again. to make.

Jesus’ goal came just three minutes after the restart, after Thomas Partey’s opener was overturned by a Harry Kane penalty, keeping the game even at half-time.

He fiddled the ball right into Gabriel Jesus’ path for the Brazilian to bring his side forward

And fans took to Twitter to add insult to injury, with one fan writing, “I think we can all agree that Lloris is one of the most overrated goalkeepers in the world.”

Another added: ‘I can’t believe how shocking that was from Lloris, throwing it away in a huge game. So damn expensive.’

A third supporter compared him to a Manchester United defender under fire: ‘Lloris is the Harry Maguire of goalkeepers.’

Lloris’ mistake turned out to give the hosts the initiative in the game at a crucial moment

A fourth suggested that Lloris actually played for Arsenal: “Lloris is trying to win the game for us single-handedly… French football still has Arsenal in his heart.”

And a fifth could only ask the Frenchman furiously: “What the hell are you playing at Hugo Lloris bruv.”

A supporter was quick to emphasize that this was not the first mistake Lloris made: “Hugo Lloris has been costing the Spurs for years.”

Thomas Partey had given the Gunners the lead in the first half with a beautiful curled effort

And a seventh fan suggested Lloris hang up his gloves, adding: “It’s time for Hugo Lloris to step down. He is one of the biggest problems why Spurs conceded goals.”

The World Cup winner’s blunder proved to be a defining moment in the match, with Arsenal soon after seizing the initiative and racing to a 3-1 lead within 70 minutes.

And to make matters worse, Emerson saw Royal red after a brash and dangerous challenge on Gabriel Martinelli to leave his side with just ten men.

The World Cup winner couldn’t do anything about Partey’s opener