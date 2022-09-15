Fans SLAM Gareth Southgate after he calls-up Harry Maguire and LEAVES OUT in-form Jadon Sancho

Football fans have criticized Gareth Southgate’s decision to include Harry Maguire in England’s penultimate squad ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions boss put together a 28-man squad on Thursday for the Nations League matches with Italy and Germany this month.

The news was that Southgate remained loyal to the fallen Manchester United pair of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, while leaving out Jadon Sancho, Conor Gallagher and Marcus Rashford.

Ivan Toney got his first call-up to England after his sparkling early season form for Brentford, while Eric Dier has earned a recall to the squad after not playing for his country since November 2020.

Fans slammed Gareth Southgate’s after he called Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho. had omitted

The call for Maguire, along with Sancho’s absence, caused the most anger among English fans who were quick to express their views on social media.

One fan said: ‘Shaw and Maguire are part of the England squad, but Sancho and Rashford aren’t? Okay man lol.’

Another joked: ‘How the F*** made Maguire the ENGLAND squad?!?!?!?’

Another fan echoed this view, emphasizing what it was like to miss Arsenal defender Ben White.

They said, ‘How the hell did Coady and Maguire get to this squad about Ben White?’

This view was supported elsewhere: “Ben White is quickly becoming one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. Absolutely outrageous to leave him out of an English squad that includes Harry Maguire and Conor Coady.’

Meanwhile, United forward Jadon Sancho is beginning to show signs that he is back to his best yet under Erik ten Hag this year, scoring twice in the Premier League.

After joining the England squad at Euro 2020, he was expected to be recalled and fans weren’t happy to see the former Borussia Dortmund star missing.

One of them said: ‘Southgate’s selections don’t make any sense. He dropped Sancho when Ole didn’t play him, fair enough. But why is Luke Shaw selected if he doesn’t start anymore? Why are Grealish and Mount being summoned when they are in very bad shape right now?’

Another said, ‘Not Sancho but Grealish? I thought Southgate was all about form? And why not use this opportunity before the World Cup to call Marcus Edwards and see how he is in the squad?’

Another fan claimed: ‘Ben White and Sancho are really unlucky not to be part of that squad… Southgate picking out a bunch of players who can’t get into their first team and closing the door of the World Cup to those two.’