Fans slam Deshaun Watson’s ‘joke’ six-game ban and compare it to Calvin Ridley’s

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations has sparked outrage on social media.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was given a six-game ban and escaped a fine on Monday.

His sentence was labeled a “joke” by several Twitter users, while others decided to draw comparisons to the case of Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley.

The wide receiver was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2022 season for betting $1,500 on league games.

One social media user wrote: ‘Six games (crying emoji) what a complete joke’, while another added: ‘Only six games? That’s barely more than Tom Brady got for deflating footballs. Absolute joke.’

Fans denounce Deshaun Watson’s ‘joke’ six-game suspension after dozens of sexual misconduct allegations

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was given a six-game ban and escaped a fine on Monday

“What a joke, only six games,” another Twitter user added Monday morning.

Other users were stunned after Ridley was banned in March for betting on league matches during his sabbatical last year.

“Ridiculous… Riley gets banned for a whole year for $1,500 and this guy gets six games,” a Tweet read.

Another added, “Calvin Ridley got more for betting on a game he didn’t play,” with many saying, “Free Calvin Ridley.”

Others compared Watson’s suspension to Falcons star Calvin Ridley who was SEASONALLY suspended for placing a $1,500 bet

The alleged incidents took place over a five-day period while Ridley was not with the team last November, according to the NFL.

The league’s investigation found no evidence that the 27-year-old used insider information or that any games had been compromised, nor was there any indication that Falcons’ coaches, staffers or players were aware of Ridley’s gambling.

Ridley did admit he had bet $1,500 but claimed on Twitter that he wasn’t even watching football at the time of the alleged violation.

The Florida native announced in October 2021 that he was retiring from football to focus on his mental health, and had not yet returned to the team.

Watson’s suspension, given by an independent arbitrator, was revealed after he reached settlements with three other plaintiffs, leaving him with only one last lawsuit after being sued by 25 women, one of whom dropped her case. Specific dollar figures for the 23 settlements were not disclosed.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was banned from the NFL for the 2022 season for betting on league games during his sabbatical last year

Ridley admitted he bet $1,500 but claims he wasn’t even watching football at the time of the alleged violation

The 26-year-old quarterback is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing female massage therapists in the Houston area between 2019 and 2021, when he was a member of the Texans.

The settlements were announced by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented all 25 plaintiffs, including a woman who dropped her lawsuit against Watson.

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases involving Deshaun Watson late last night,” Buzbee said in a statement to DailyMail.com. “We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team as appropriate.”

Buzbee has not identified the women who settled with Watson.

Although he has now settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits, Watson denies any wrongdoing

Watson has been specifically charged with forcing two women to have oral sex with him, ejaculating three women and forcing another to kiss, while 18 women say he touched them with his penis during massages.

Although he has now settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits, Watson has denied any wrongdoing and two Texas grand juries have declined to proceed with charges against him.

Earlier, in July, the Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women who brought charges against Watson, including prosecutors who did not file lawsuits against him.

The NFL club was accused of turning on Watson by allegedly ignoring his behavior and securing him a membership to a local hotel and club, where he allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted female massage therapists.

The NFL and the players’ union have three days to appeal the decision of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge, but that lawsuit would be handled by league commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he appoints.