Fans slam Britney Spears’ ex-husband as he says her father ‘saved her life’ with conservatorship

Fans have berated Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline after he claimed her father Jamie Spears “saved her life” with her controversial conservatorship.

During an interview on 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday night, the 44-year-old former backup dancer said he believes the move, leaving Britney, 40, out of control over her life, career or finances, was necessary for the singer.

“This is really poorly researched. Really factually incorrect. And tells a very edited version of the situation from the side that controlled, assisted and profited the conservatorship. This is toxic,” one viewer tweeted.

Viewers have criticized Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline for telling 60 Minutes that the pop star's father Jamie 'saved her life' with conservatory

Believing this man is a mistake. The only thing Kevin is concerned about is money. He was one of the reasons for Britney’s spiral. All Kevin wants is to make money off Britney. He doesn’t care about her well-being,’ agreed another.

A third wrote: ‘You choose to remain ignorant because it makes you feel better about your involvement with the conservatory. They used those kids through you to keep her in.”

‘It’s pretty bad. You make the conservatory look justified. They stole hundreds of millions from her. It’s fraud and slavery,’ another commented.

During the interview, Federline was asked if Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, 70, had made the right decision in setting up the conservatory.

“One hundred percent I feel like he saved her at the time,” Federline told the program during the candid conversation.

Federline admitted, however, that he was not involved in the details regarding the conservatory and was not aware of the ultimate reason for its installation.

During the interview, Federline was asked if Britney’s father, Jamie, had made the right decision in setting up the conservatory. “I feel one hundred percent that he saved her at the time,” he told the program

‘I was not involved in how the conservatory came about. I don’t know. They were worried about their daughter and tried to do everything they could to help her. That’s all I knew,’ he admitted.

The former performer says the couple’s sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were “happy” for their mother when her conservatory ended.

“They were both so happy for her, you know? Because it’s not always about what’s right. It’s about mommy wanted this, you know, mommy got it,” he said.

Kevin stressed the importance of his sons being close to their grandparents, Britney’s father Jamie and mother, Lynne, 67, as well as her uncle.

“They’re my children’s immediate family, you know. That’s their grandfather and their grandmother and their uncle,’ he said.

“I think it’s very important that they all have a relationship with them, no matter what.”

Federline and Spears only dated for three months in 2004 before getting engaged in July of that year and married in September.

Britney got Sean’s birthday in September 2005, and Jayden followed about a year later in 2006, but the pop star filed for divorce in November 2006, which was finalized the following year.