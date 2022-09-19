WhatsNew2Day
Fans react to kit designed like pint of BEER after amateur Scottish side are sponsored by Tennent’s

‘This is absolutely terrible. How do I buy this?’: Fans are going crazy for football strips designed like a giant pint of BEER after Scotland’s amateurs are sponsored by Tennent’s… and even their away kit will delight cider fans!

  • Scottish amateur Newcraighall Leith Victoria has released a crazy kit
  • One set has been designed as a pint of beer after a Tennent’s sponsorship
  • The Edinburgh club has also released a red Strongbow set to delight cider fans
  • A third set released by the club is designed with a PacMan print

By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline

Published: 17.09, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 17:11, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Fans have taken to social media to react after a Scottish amateur team became the latest side to release a crazy kit.

Newcraighall Leith Victoria has caught the eye with a kit that has been designed as a pint of beer after being sponsored by Tennent’s.

The Edinburgh club have also released a red Strongbow kit to please those who are fans of the cider, while a third strip has been designed with a PacMan print.

Fans have taken a liking to the sets, with many willing to dip into their pockets to buy the Tennents strip in particular.

One fan tweeted: ‘This is absolutely horrible. How do I buy it’ while a second said I don’t know why I want it but I want it.’

A third fan commented: ‘Newcraighall Leith Victoria’s kit is something else’ with an applause and laughing emoji.

“Think it might be the best football kit I’ve ever seen”, said another fan.

A fifth simply asked: ‘How! Where ! Now!’

Newcraighall Leith Victoria are not the first team to sport a crazy livery as they have followed in the footsteps of other amateurs.

In 2020, fellow Scottish side Loch Ness FC caught the eye when they released a white and gold kit with a monster design on the front.

