Fans react to kit designed like pint of BEER after amateur Scottish side are sponsored by Tennent’s

‘This is absolutely terrible. How do I buy this?’: Fans are going crazy for football strips designed like a giant pint of BEER after Scotland’s amateurs are sponsored by Tennent’s… and even their away kit will delight cider fans!
Fans have taken to social media to react after a Scottish amateur team became the latest side to release a crazy kit.
Newcraighall Leith Victoria has caught the eye with a kit that has been designed as a pint of beer after being sponsored by Tennent’s.
The Edinburgh club have also released a red Strongbow kit to please those who are fans of the cider, while a third strip has been designed with a PacMan print.
Fans have taken a liking to the sets, with many willing to dip into their pockets to buy the Tennents strip in particular.
One fan tweeted: ‘This is absolutely horrible. How do I buy it’ while a second said I don’t know why I want it but I want it.’
A third fan commented: ‘Newcraighall Leith Victoria’s kit is something else’ with an applause and laughing emoji.
“Think it might be the best football kit I’ve ever seen”, said another fan.
A fifth simply asked: ‘How! Where ! Now!’
Newcraighall Leith Victoria are not the first team to sport a crazy livery as they have followed in the footsteps of other amateurs.
In 2020, fellow Scottish side Loch Ness FC caught the eye when they released a white and gold kit with a monster design on the front.