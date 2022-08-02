Fans react to Aaron Donald’s bizarre training drill during LA Rams preseason camp

Aaron Donald stunned football fans Monday as images of him grabbing teammate Elijah Garcia by the throat spread on Twitter.

In the clip, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year bends his knees and holds Garcia’s neck as he shuffles to the side.

As Donald goes about his business, Garcia’s head swings violently backwards several times before the bizarre exercise is over.

Twitter users had a string of funny reactions to the clip.

Donald took part in the interesting drill as he prepared for his ninth NFL season.

Many sympathized with Garcia, an uneducated free agent rookie who was apparently used as the training dummy for the talented Donald.

‘Bro demands a trade’, a user said.

‘Bros need therapy and coughing fits after training’ [laughing-crying emoji]another joked.

Some twitter users sympathized with rookie Elijah Garcia after watching the rehearsal clip

Other users claimed that Donald and Garcia weren’t the only players performing the drill, and one even called it “mundane” for defensive linemen.

Other users just wanted to make jokes.

A person labeled as the drill the ‘Latrell Sprewell workout’ after former Warriors player choked coach PJ Carlesimo.

This user wasn’t the only one to say that the exercise is actually commonplace for certain positions

Another early“What is the salary for the designated recipient of the choke?”

Finally, one more had a claim that can only be considered ridiculous.

“I’m stronger than him,” the fan said of Donald.

The Rams kick off their preseason schedule with a game against the Chargers on August 13. They really kick off their season with the Bills on September 8.