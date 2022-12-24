Fans rage at ‘pathetic’ NFL network for commercial break in tribute to Franco Harris

NFL fans stood dumbfounded on Christmas Eve when they tuned into the scheduled tributes for the late Franco Harris, only for NFL Network to go on a commercial break midway through the ceremony.

Harris passed away earlier this week at the age of 72. The initial plan was for him to be at the ceremony Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers retired his No. 32 jersey on the 50th anniversary of his “Immaculate Conception” — one of the most iconic captures in the history of the NFL.

After his death, Saturday’s game took on a much greater significance – not that fans watching on television could sense the sincerity in the coverage.

“WAAAITTT…. no no no no no,” one fan wrote. “Why Does NFL Network Break Down During Franco Harris Tribute at the Stadium?”

Another viewer was more upset, writing, “Absolutely pathetic NFL Network job, goes to the commercial during the Franco Harris tribute.”

Another fan said, “Shame on you for not showing us Franco Harris’ video.

Quitting advertising was absolutely disrespectful to Franco and the Pittsburgh family. I’m not a Pittsburgh fan, but really wanted to see the tribute video. Where the hell is your holiday mood?’

Most fans thought it was an unsavory move to show the commercials at such a sensitive time.

Shame on you NFL Netwotk for cutting to commercials as Steelers show tribute to Franco Harris! Should have shown all the fans the tribute! If you need more commercials, find another time for it,” said another angry fan.

“Did you really not show the video tribute to Franco Harris and instead show us commercials that no one cares about? I think Franco doesn’t make you money like advertising. SMH’ said another.

During the ceremony that fans watching from television did not get to see at halftime, Steelers president Art Rooney II officially switched off his song and aired a tribute video featuring several of Harris’s teammates.

“Franco was the heart and soul of our team. When Franco arrived, we became the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Hall-of-Famer “Mean” Joe Greene said in a tribute to Harris.

“Everything went through Franco,” Bradshaw added in that video presentation. “One transfer, I look and I go ‘wow, this guy is special.'”

“He’s the perfect team player. It wasn’t about how many yards he gained, all he cared about was winning,” said Hall-of-Famer Jack Ham.

Harris’s wife Dana and son Dok were on the field for the ceremony, which was held at halftime in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier in the day, fans paid tribute to Harris on the 50th anniversary of the capture