Fans praise nonbinary singer G Flip’s hidden message for girlfriend during AFL performance

Vocalist G Flip was praised by fans after an amazing performance at the AFL Grand Final halftime show.

The Australian hitmaker, who is non-binary and uses she/she pronouns, sang a rendition of Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl, with fans calling the choice “delightfully cheeky.”

The Melbourne-born star, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, is in a relationship with American reality star Chrishell Stause of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, who may have acted as the muse for the show.

Vocalist G Flip (pictured) has been praised by fans after a great performance at the AFL Grand Final halftime show

“Sing G Flip Are You Gonna Be My Girl the happiest thing that ever happened on a GF halftime show?” Tweeted a fan.

Another person wrote: ‘G Flip doing Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl is wonderfully cheeky. Also historically, they are the first non-binary artist to play the #AFGLGrandFinal halftime show!’

DRUMMER SINGER WHO’S A PIES SUPPORTER THAT’S SO HOT FROM YOU G FLIP!!!! And the cover of Are You Gonna Be My Girl too omg’ someone else tweeted.

The Australian hitmaker, who is non-binary and uses she/she pronouns, sang a rendition of Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl, with fans labeling the choice as “delightfully cheeky”

The Melbourne-born star, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, is in a relationship with American reality star Chrishell Stause (left) from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, who may have acted as the show’s muse

“I saw G Flip Are You Gonna Be My Girl play in Falls and it was life changing I love them,” said another.

Others praised the incredible performance, writing, “How good was G Flip on the drums?”

The show was the most diverse and progressive halftime show in the history of the AFL Grand Final.

“Sing G Flip Are You Gonna Be My Girl the happiest thing that ever happened on a GF halftime show?” A fan tweeted

First Nations performers took the spotlight during the Geelong vs Sydney clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the show being led by Robbie Williams.

Australian rock band Goanna led the break with their 1982 hit Solid Rock, before being joined by native artists such as Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton.

“Good half show,” one tweeted, as ABC reporter Daniel Miles wrote: “Solid Rock! Chills… that was epic.”

Another person wrote: ‘G Flip doing Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl is wonderfully cheeky. Also historically, they are the first non-binary artist to play the #AFGLGrandFinal halftime show!’

DRUMMER SINGER WHO’S A PIES SUPPORTER THAT’S SO HOT FROM YOU G FLIP!!!! And cover Are You Gonna Be My Girl too omg’ someone else tweeted

Earlier in the day, English pop legend Robbie Williams had opened the Grand Final with a hair-raising set list of all of his greatest hits, as well as a cover of John Farnham’s You’re the Voice.

He started with his 1997 hit Let Me Entertain You before launching into another crowd pleaser, Rock DJ, as the sold-out crowd pumped up for the landmark showdown between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats.

The most incredible moment of the performance was his rendition of the ballad Angels, which he dedicated to the late cricket legend Shane Warne.

The show was the most diverse and progressive halftime show in the history of the AFL Grand Final. First Nations performers got the spotlight during the Geelong vs Sydney clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the show was crowned by Robbie Williams