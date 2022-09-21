Fans outraged after Valeriy Bondar escapes a red card for ‘wiping out’ Scotland star Che Adams

Scotland football pundit Michael Stewart joined outraged fans in slamming the decision not to send off Valeriy Bondar for ‘wiping out’ Scotland star Che Adams.

The Ukraine defender poleaxed the striker towards the end of the first half but avoided being sent off and was shown a yellow card by the referee.

The suggestion from the referee appeared to be that Bondar was not the last man and that he had not prevented a goal scoring opportunity.

But fans saw it as foul play as Bondar had no intention of playing the ball.

And former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart was adamant the 23-year-old should have seen red for the force of his collision with Adams.

Stewart told Premier Sports: ‘That tackle I think might warrant a red card.

‘He’s annihilating Che Adams out there. Of course he wants to think there are defenders helping to produce a yellow card, but you see Bondar here. He wipes him out completely.

‘It’s a red card for me.’

