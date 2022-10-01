Fans online call for Spurs’ Emerson Royal to be SOLD after red card in North London derby

Fans on social media have called for the sale of Tottenham fullback Emerson Royal after his ‘disgusting’ red card in the North London derby.

The Brazilian defender was sacked midway through the second half after catching Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli with a high challenge. Referee Anthony Taylor reached straight for his pocket without VAR intervention.

And Spurs fans have not held back their brutal views on the incident, with some calling Royal a ‘disgrace’.

Emerson Royal was sent off in the North London derby for a challenge on Gabriel Martinelli

The Spurs fullback took a blow to the Brazilian winger before Anthony Taylor sent him off the field

Arsenal scored their third goal just five minutes after Royal’s sacking in the second half

Royal was sacked in the 62nd minute after catching Martinelli studs on the thigh. It proved to be a pivotal moment in the game, as the Gunners extended their lead shortly afterwards via Granit Xhaka with another goal, before going 3-1.

Fans weren’t afraid to express their anger, with one user writing: ‘That’s the dumbest red card I’ve seen in ages. Emerson Royal is an idiot.’

Another fan demanded, ‘Get Emerson out of this club. Shame’. While another said: ‘absolutely disgusting tackle. Shocking.’

The right-back has had a turbulent time since moving to north London, but has established himself this season as the starting right-back alongside Antonio Conte.

Fans weren’t afraid to express their feelings about the Brazilian derby’s layoff

The Brazilian fought with Anthony Taylor, but the official’s decision had already been made

Fans also targeted Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after his roar gave the hosts a golden opportunity to lead the 2-1, which was taken by Gabriel Jesus.

The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper somehow dropped the ball after an attack by Bukayo Saka from the penalty area, straight into the path of a waiting Gabriel Jesus, who tapped home from just a meter to get his side up front again. to make.

Fans took to Twitter to add insult to injury, with one user writing, “I think we can all agree that Lloris is one of the most overrated goalkeepers in the world.”

Another added: ‘I can’t believe how shocking that was from Lloris, throwing it away in a huge game. So damn expensive.’

Lloris’ mistake turned out to give the hosts the initiative in the game at a crucial moment

The Gunners took the lead in the game via Thomas Partey, who fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner after 20 minutes.

Harry Kane equalized shortly afterwards with a well taken penalty. This effort made him the leading goalscorer in London derbies – overtaking Thierry Henry’s record.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead in the second half thanks to Gabriel Jesus before Royal’s sacking. Ghanit Xhaka rounded the score five minutes later with a resounding strike.