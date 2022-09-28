Fans of Mathieu van der Poel troll Brighton-Le-Sans Novotel after cyclist charged with teen assault

Angry cycling fans sabotage a Sydney hotel after a famous Dutch rider pleads guilty to assaulting two young girls for a prank.

Cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to two charges of habitual assault after chasing a group of girls aged 12 to 14 down the corridor of the Novotel in Brighton-Le-Sands in Sydney’s south east.

Van der Poel then dropped out at the Men’s Road Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on Sunday – hours after the attack took place.

Furious Van der Poel fans sabotage the Novotel by leaving scathing Google reviews after the cyclist’s arrest and indictment.

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel (photo, during the team presentation of the ‘Alpecin-Deceuninck’ cyclocross team in Belgium) pleaded guilty to two charges of ordinary assault

Van der Poel made just 37km out of the 267km of the Men’s UCI Road World Championships, just hours after attacking two girls in a knock-and-run prank (pictured, Van der Poel drives over the Sea Cliff Bridge during Sunday’s road race )

“Kids knocking on doors all night. Management didn’t react until I took action against those spoiled brats. A whole year of preparation by the basket. Thank you Novotel,” one reviewer wrote.

‘At least your hotel has worldwide publicity. Call the police because paying guest can’t sleep. I trust that a refund has been offered,” read another review.

Another translated review said ‘Dramatic hotel without any good manners at all. Listening to annoying teenagers and letting a world athlete ruin his preparation like that. One star is still too many.’

The veteran cyclist, who has won a stage in the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, was chosen as one of the favorites to win the world road race, but only pulled out 37km in the grueling 267km course.

The Dutch athlete was released from police custody at 4 a.m. on the morning of the race following his arrest the night before.

Court heard two young girls were playing ‘knock and run’ at the Brighton Le Sands Novotel (pictured) when the cyclist pushed the two girls, causing one to fall

Van der Poel lashed out at the group of girls who had repeatedly knocked on his room door on the ninth floor of the hotel on Saturday evening, while his girlfriend Roxanne Bertels had asked them to stop.

The cyclist waited for the girls to knock on the door of room 930 again, between 10:40 PM and 10:50 PM, then opened the door and chased them into the room opposite, according to court documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia.

A police statement of fact said the 14-year-old “ran into a corner and covered her face” while Van der Poel “grabbed her by both arms, squeezed and pushed her against a wall while yelling at her.”

Images, made by a 12-year-old girl, show her 14-year-old sister screaming at 10.40 pm and running into her hotel room with an angry Van der Poel in pursuit.

The teen is seen crouching and placing her hands on her face before the athlete corners her and pulls her by the arms until she falls and scrapes her elbow.

Van der Poel, 27, leaves the girl bleeding on the floor to chase another 13-year-old girl he pushed against a hotel wall.

The girl’s father, Emad, showed the video exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, providing a photo of his daughter’s injury, which showed layers of skin rubbed off in a nasty burn on the carpet.

Footage shown exclusively to Daily Mail Australia shows a 14-year-old in the hotel hallway just before being chased by an angry Van der Poel (left). Cyclist is seen pulling her by the arm until she falls over, scraping her elbow severely (right)

Emad said the angry cyclist also “screamed at my youngest, the 12-year-old, and said ‘did you do this too’ and she panicked. They are very shocked.

“But they did get into trouble. They’re in trouble,” he said of the “knock and run” prank the girls had pulled before an enraged Van der Poel lunged at them.

“He has every right to be angry, but not to do what he did.”

Van der Poel was originally due to appear in court on Tuesday, but chose to file pleadings for Magistrate Hugh Donnelly in Sutherland’s local court on Monday so he could fly home.

He has been ordered to pay $1,500 in fines on two charges of habitual assault.

Magistrate Hugh Donnelley agreed that the athlete’s performance in the race was “hampered by the behavior of these two children”, but said he “shouldn’t have taken matters into his own hands”.

The girl was seriously injured in her elbow, with layers of skin being rubbed off in a nasty burn on the carpet (pictured)

Van der Poel told the Belgian website Sporza: ‘I went to bed early and many children in the hallway of my room found it necessary to knock on the door continuously.

‘After a few times I was done with it. I didn’t kindly ask to stop. Then the police were called and I was taken away.

‘I wasn’t back in my room until four o’clock. That is certainly not ideal. It’s a disaster, but I can’t change anything anymore.’

His Team Alpecin-Deceuninck boss, Christoph Roodhooft, said the Dutch star was ‘crushed’ after his withdrawal from the competition.

“He didn’t sleep all night and was also a bit broken mentally,” Roodhooft told reporters.

He expected a lot from this day (race) and did everything he could in the last two months after his bad Tour de France.

‘He had found joy and happiness in cycling again and was hoping for a great race today.’