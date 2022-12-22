Fans of actress Ana De Armas suing Universal Studios after cutting her role in Yesterday film

A federal judge ruled that movie studios can be sued if their trailers are misleading

Ana de Armas appeared for 15 seconds in the trailer for Yesterday, but not in the movie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fans of Ana De Armas are suing Universal Studios in a $5 million “misrepresentation” lawsuit after they cut her role from the 2019 movie Yesterday, but kept her in the trailer.

Federal Judge Stephen Wilson has ruled that movie studios can now be sued for false advertising if their trailers are deceptive.

Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza are accusing Universal Studios of misrepresentation and fraud after they paid $3.99 in January to rent on Amazon Prime yesterday to see Ana de Armas after she appeared in the film’s trailer.

The Cuban-Spanish actress, 34, appears for 15 seconds in the 3.5-minute trailer, but did not make it to the final cut of the film.

Fans of Ana De Armas could sue Universal Studios in a $5 million “misrepresentation” lawsuit after they cut her role from the 2019 movie Yesterday, but kept her in the trailer (pictured)

The Cuban-Spanish actress, 34, appears for 15 seconds in the 3.5-minute trailer, but did not make it to the final cut of the film. Photographed on Nov. 19

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled that movie trailers fall under commercial displays and are subject to California’s False Advertising Law and the state’s Unfair Competition Law, reported Variety.

Wilson wrote, “Universal is right that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity is outweighed by the commercial nature of a trailer.

“At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by giving consumers a taste of the movie.”

Universal had argued that trailers are entitled to broad protection under the First Amendment and that a trailer conveys a film’s “broad theme” as non-commercial speech.

The film studio added that the ruling could be cumbersome and could lead to a host of lawsuits from disappointed fans.

Universal said that other films, such as Jurassic Park, also contain footage that was not seen in the final cut of the film.

De Armas, who has 6.8 Instagram followers and can also be seen in James Bond: No Time to Die, is said to be playing love interest Roxane

But director Richard Curtis cut her role from the final film, saying fans would be upset that her character took away Malik’s primary love interest Ellie, played by Lily James. From left: Himesh Patel, Lily James and director Danny Boyle at the premiere of ‘Yesterday’ in June 2019

Yesterday, a 2019 film, stars protagonist Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, as a musician who realizes that everyone else has forgotten The Beatles’ existence

Yesterday, a 2019 film, stars Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, as a musician who realizes that everyone else has forgotten The Beatles’ existence.

He becomes famous after reintroducing their songs to the world.

De Armas, who has 6.8 Instagram followers and can also be seen in the James Bond and Marylin Monroe film Blonde, would play his initial love interest Roxane and would be serenaded by Malik singing the Beatles song ‘Something’.

But director Richard Curtis cut her role from the final film, saying fans would be upset that her character took away Malik’s primary love interest Ellie, played by Lily James.

Woulfe and Rosza claim the $5 million lawsuit equals the number of fans who will be disappointed by the fact that De Armas didn’t make the final edit.

Judge Wilson said the ruling is limited to whether an actor or scene would appear in the film and “nothing else.”

Curtis told CinemaBlend, “That was a very traumatic cut because she was brilliant at it.

“You know, it’s one of those things where it’s some of our favorite scenes from the movie, but we had to cut them for the sake of the whole.”