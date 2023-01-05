Fans mock timing of Berhalter event after alleged Reyna blackmail plot revealed

Fans of the U.S. men’s national team have been confused by the timing of a Harvard Business Review event scheduled for Thursday after details of an alleged blackmail plot against coach Gregg Berhalter came to light.

Danielle, Gio Reyna’s mother, admitted on Wednesday that she had reported a domestic violence incident 31 years ago involving Berhalter and his current wife Rosalind with US Soccer after her son’s turbulent World Cup.

And former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna reportedly threatened to share details about Berhalter’s past with US Soccer officials during the tournament, according to ESPNalthough both he and his wife have denied threatening anyone.

Now, Berhalter — whose U.S. Soccer contract expired Dec. 31 — will still speak for the Harvard Business Review on Thursdays at noon, despite a whirlwind few days, a spokesperson for the publication confirmed to DailyMail.com.

“The best business leaders know how to organize teams, help them set ambitious goals and achieve victories,” reads a Twitter post promoting Wednesday’s event.

The same goes for sports coaches. Tomorrow we go live with the coach of the US men’s soccer team, Gregg Berhalter.”

Although a LinkedIn post for the event was initially posted two weeks ago, fans were baffled by the timing of the call.

“This doesn’t seem very well thought out,” said one.

“Perhaps not the best timing to do this given the allegations,” another claimed.

‘This is hilarious. I mean, it would have been hilarious two days ago. Now it’s just sad.’

Before Danielle Reyna admitted to sharing the information on Wednesday, Berhalter was candid about the incident a day earlier when he described the “shameful” act of kicking his future wife as a student.

“Now is the time for me to publicly share some personal information that a third party has used against my family and me,” he said in a lengthy statement.

The information about Berhalter’s past was reported to US Soccer on Dec. 11, following the coach’s remarks at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York.

During the event, which should have been off-the-record per The athleticBerhalter described the problems the coaching staff had with an unnamed player – later confirmed to be Reyna – during the tournament.

Berhalter was forced to come forward for kicking his wife Rosalind during an argument in 1991

Claudio and Danielle Reyna (pictured in 2018) have released statements about the situation

“At this last World Cup we had a player who clearly fell short of expectations, both on and off the field. One of 26 players, so it stood out. As staff, we sat together for hours to discuss what we were going to do with this player,” said Berhalter. Briefing on charter leaders.

“We were ready to book a plane ticket home, it was that extreme. And the bottom line was we were going to have another conversation with him, and part of the conversation was how we were going to act from now on. There will be no more violations.

The player later acknowledged his bad behavior and said in an Instagram post that he apologized to his teammates.

He also noted that Berhalter had told him he would have a “very limited” role for the tournament.

Claudio Reyna (No. 10) and Berhalter (No. 3) played for the US between 1994 and 2006

Danielle Reyna (No. 14 – lower right) and Rosalind Berhalter (No. 7 – second row, third right) were football teammates at the University of North Carolina for four years

That proved to be true, as the Borussia Dortmund winger played just 52 minutes in four games, with no starts.

The Berhalter and Reyna families go way back, when Claudio and Gregg played youth and high school football together, before rejoining the national team, while Danielle and Rosalind were roommates and teammates at the University of North Carolina.

“To set the record straight, I called Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11 (US Soccer Director of Sports), just after news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference,” Danielle Reyna said in a statement. .

“I’ve known Earnie for years and consider him a good friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position, and felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades.

As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for his immature behavior over his playtime, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked and been forgiven for something he did. much worse at the same age.’

Danielle Reyna was dissatisfied with Berhalter’s treatment of her son Gio at the World Cup

Claudio Reyna stood by his wife’s comments.

“I stand with my wife, Danielle, and her statement. I was also upset by Gregg’s comments about Gio after the US were out of the World Cup, and I also appealed to Earnie Stewart on December 11 to ask him not to make any additional comments,” he said.

While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations with my son’s World Cup experience with some close friends, including Earnie and Brian McBride.

“However, at no time have I threatened anyone and never would.”