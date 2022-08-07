Fans mock Manchester United after dreadful first half against Brighton

Manchester United fans have disapproved of their team’s first-half performance after Erik ten Hag’s tenure at home got off to the worst possible start against Brighton, who lost 2-1.

Two goals from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a more than deserved two-goal lead at halftime at Old Trafford, with the United stalwarts booing the team in Ten Hag’s first league game in charge. An own goal from Alex Mac Allister 20 minutes before the end gave United hope, but Brighton held out for the win.

Fans on social media seemed to resign themselves to the gig, with one writing ‘new season, same old Manchester United’.

Manchester United were booed at halftime and the reaction on social media reflected that

Much has been said and written in the months leading up to the season about the changes Ten Hag hoped to bring to the club, but fans saw little evidence of that in the first half as last season’s defensive mishaps and impossibilities seemed to continue. to exist.

‘[The] midfield is chaotic. Literally the worst midfield in the league. [Harry] Maguire is terrible the way he started and stayed captain, it’s outrageous,” one fan wrote.

Another questioned whether or not United were ‘cursed’. Each other jokingly suggested to end the season now.

Two goals from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a deserved lead at half-time at Old Trafford

Danny Welbeck gave Maguire and new signing Lisandro Martinez a great time in the opening period, with his runs putting Brighton behind the United back four more than a few times. In the first half alone, the Seagulls had 12 tries.

Despite this, there seemed to be a lot of attention on social media for United’s midfield, which struggled with the acumen and speed of Brighton’s play.

‘[Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Raphael] Varane must start,” wrote another supporter.

To add: ‘[Marcus] Rashford can’t dribble. [Christian] Eriksen is not an ST, he is an average CAM. Fred is not a CDM. [Scott] McTominay is the worst midfielder in United’s history, but he’s still starting. Draw Dumfries, Antony and a CDM. Sell ​​Maguire, McTominay, Shaw and Rashford.”

Their defense and midfield seemed at sea for most of the first half against Brighton

Another fan agreed, writing: ‘McTominay – shouldn’t be around the Manchester United team. Fred – decent as he is, shouldn’t start. We need a whole new midfield.’

Despite having the majority of the ball in the first half, 62 per cent of it, United struggled to do anything meaningful with it and the gaps they left in the center of the pitch saw Brighton’s runners wreaking havoc in their attacking third. .

Meanwhile, other fans focused on the fact that Ten Hag’s honeymoon was essentially over after less than half of the football.

“It’s always hope that kills you,” commented one fan, rather depressingly.

Scott McTominay received particular criticism for his part in the game’s shocking first half

Erik ten Hag has a lot of work to do to get his United team back on track and perform well

Other non-United-supporting fans naturally took the opportunity to mock the club after seeing them fall 2-0 behind at halftime.

‘We enjoy it so much. Manchester United, the gift that keeps on giving,” wrote one fan.

“United have their pants pulled down at home, this is hilarious,” added another.

On Sky Sports, Roy Keane complained about the ‘holes’ in the middle of the field, adding that you could question the ‘personalities’ in the team.

“First of all, Brighton has been excellent. United looked very vulnerable. You can question the personality in the team. They look so open. Holes everywhere,” he said.

“The manager will take time, but personalities in the team, the two in the middle of the team, there are holes everywhere.”