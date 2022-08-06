Fans mock big-spending Nottingham Forest’s DREADFUL corner routine, which was easy for Newcastle

Nottingham Forest’s unconventional corner kick routine against Newcastle United has been panned on social media.

Forest was beaten 2-0 at St James Park, but post-match reaction led to their unusual – and ultimately unsuccessful – set-piece set-up.

However, with five players rushing into the penalty area like a flock of birds, the move was hailed as ‘one of the worst corner kicks you’ll ever see’ – with the ball easily collected by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Nottingham Forest’s unusual corner routine in St James Park has not gone down well online

It took Newcastle 15 tries last season to win a league game amid the difficult start to the 2021-22 season for the Magpies, but against their inexperienced visitors they found their way on opening day this time – aided by the help from The Corners of the Woods.

Forest played their first Premier League game of the 21st century, after a long spell in the lower divisions. They also spent over £100 million on players leading up to this campaign.

However, the cornering routine raises concerns about their ability to stay upright, with one fan saying, “They won’t make it out of this competition alive.”

Twitter users think Forest could be relegated due to the delivery of their one corner

Someone else said: ‘All that to take it safely by the keeper. These will certainly be down there.’

It was the only corner of the game for the visitors, so it remains to be seen if it was a one-off trial-and-error, or if this is a planned routine that will continue throughout the season.

Goals in the second half from Newcastle’s Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson helped the hosts to their 2-0 win, while Forest hopes for more success from corners in their home game against West Ham next weekend.