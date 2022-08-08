Fans mercilessly mock Paulo Dybala for taking ‘the worst corner in the history of football’

Paulo Dybala left fans stunned after watching his corner roll behind the net for a goal kick in Roma’s 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Argentine made a free transfer to Jose Mourinho’s side last month and fans flocked to the streets of the Italian capital to welcome him.

In what was his second start for Roma, Dybala took a bad corner that eventually went out of the game and fans took to social media to mock him.

One fan said: ‘Dybala had the whole city of Rome greet him, only to damage one of the worst corners you’ve ever seen.’

A second fan wrote: ‘Simply beautiful from Dybala. For them it’s a different game.

“Dybala with possibly the worst corner ever in football history,” said a third fan.

Another joked: “A month with Mourinho is enough to send a man here.”

Despite the bad angle, Dybala put in a stellar performance as Roma defeated Shakhtar 5-0 thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini, Yukhym Konoplya, Nicolo Zaniolo and Edoardo Bove.

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also made his debut for the club after completing a transfer from PSG last week.

Nemanja Matic was pleased with the win as he insisted Roma are ready for their Serie A opener against Salernitana on Sunday.

The 34-year-old told Roma TV: ‘I am very happy to have played in this great stadium tonight.

“I’m glad we won. We’ve been working very hard over the past few weeks. The whole team is ready for the next match with Salernitana.

“It will be a difficult game, but we are a strong team and I think we are ready.”