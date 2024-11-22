Fans left stunned to hear TV icon Dr Harry Cooper died… before learning the truth

Fans of Dr Harry Cooper were left baffled earlier this week when false reports circulated claiming the Australian television icon had died.

The beloved and famous veterinarian, 80, has been at the center of confusion in recent days when Wikipedia claimed that Dr. Harry had died.

According to an entry on the website, Dr. Harry died at the age of 80 on November 16, 2024, leaving fans devastated before learning that this was not actually the case.

radio announcer Ben Fordham spoke about the confusion on his 2GB radio show, Ben Fordham Live!, and assured listeners that Dr. Harry is, in fact, alive and well.

“(Dr Harry) has had a bit of a shock this week, courtesy of something that appeared online,” he explained.

‘This week a listener contacted us, they alerted us that according to Google and Wikipedia, Dr Harry Cooper was no longer with us!’

Ben said he then contacted the Seven Network, who denied false reports of his death and assured his fans that he “is alive and well” in a statement.

Ben said the reference to his death has been removed from Wikipedia, putting an end to the baffling claims.

The Wikipedia entry also lists Dr. Harry’s date of birth as February 20, 1943, even though he only celebrated his 80th birthday this year, meaning he was born in 1944.

In February, Dr Harry told how he had enjoyed a low-key 80th birthday celebration with his wife Susan ‘Suze’ Sheeran.

“For my 70th birthday, my wife organized two big events, but this time I told her I just wanted to go into town and stay in a nice hotel, enjoy a couple of delicious meals and maybe see a show,” he told The Sunday Times. .

Despite celebrating a milestone birthday, he also said he has no plans to retire and is still active working on his sprawling 50-hectare home in Port Macquarie.

He admitted he never thought he would have achieved an impressive four decades of screen success as he reflected on how to stay in television at the age of 80.

“I don’t think I’ve ever thought that far into the future,” he shared. “I just thought if you made it to thirty and ten you were doing well, I never really thought much beyond that.”

Dr. Harry married his long-time partner, Suze. in front of 42 of his nearest and dearest on the grounds of his luxurious estate in March 2022.

They even made their pet Wendy, a 14-year-old Australian mare, a central part of the celebrations, as she served as the ring bearer on their big day.

The couple met 10 years ago at a mutual friend’s barbecue and haven’t looked back since.

Dr. Harry was previously married to Janine Morganti, his wife of 26 years, but the couple separated in 2012.

Dr. Harry has been a recognizable face on Better Homes and Gardens since he joined in 2004, providing pet information and advice to viewers ever since.

The TV star is also known for his veterinary series Harry’s Practice, while he also worked on Zoo Tales and Talk to the Animals, among other shows.