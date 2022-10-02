Fans of late Steve Irwin start petition to introduce Crocodile Hunter to new Australian money

<!–

A petition to feature the late Steve Irwin on new Australian $5 notes has appeared online.

Petitioners Vincent Wu and Kirby Miles are behind the move and have listed the petition on the Australian Parliament House website.

“There is no one more essential to Australian culture and identity than Steve Irwin,” the petition reads.

‘The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the proclamation of King Charles III raise an important question about the future of Australian currency,’ it reads.

‘There is no one more essential to Australian culture and identity than Steve Irwin. Steve is loved by all and has become synonymous with the Australian values ​​we hold so dear,’ it continues.

‘He epitomized the spirit of marriage; he loved Australian wildlife deeply and worked hard for conservation and education, but perhaps most importantly, he’s just a good guy.

‘This should not be seen as a step away from the crown, but as a step towards honoring a beloved Australian hero.

‘There is so much more that could be said about Steve, but it comes down to this: we should honor a true Australian hero.

‘We are therefore asking Parliament to change the face of the $5 note to Steve Irwin’.

It comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia gave a major update on the future of Australia’s $5 note, which iconic features the face of Queen Elizabeth II

The move may prove unpopular, as the petition has gathered only 66 signatures at press time.

Irwin, known to millions worldwide as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, died on 4 September 2006 aged 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef.

It comes after the Reserve Bank of Australia gave a major update on the future of Australia’s $5 note, which iconic features the face of Queen Elizabeth II.

Australian coins and the $5 note are to be updated to feature the face of King Charles III following the Queen’s death aged 96.