Fans joke: Xavier Worthy thought the Chiefs’ locker room was “absolute garbage” compared to his $7 million Texas Longhorns setup after being drafted by the Super Bowl winners last week.

Football fans joked that Xavier Worthy was disappointed by the Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room and training facilities, which were criticized by players earlier this year.

The former Texas Longhorns star, who was drafted by the reigning Super Bowl champions last week, had a blank expression on his face. a clip of his first visit to the team headquarters.

“It’s always funny when these great Division 1 football players visit the facility of the NFL team that drafted them and have to pretend it’s not an absolute dump compared to their schools’ setup,” one person on X joked , referring to the University of Texas. ‘7 million dollar wardrobe.

“That look on his face when he sees our old practice facility,” another said of Worthy’s reaction, while a third person added, “I can feel the disappointment through my phone.”

“Him seeing this after UT installations is so funny,” another user said. wrote.

In the video, the receiver is seen chatting with coach Andy Reid, before walking through the locker room and other facilities.

“Xavier Worthy here at Chiefs Kingdom, excited to get to work,” he said in the clip.

Earlier this year, the team was criticized by its players in an anonymous survey. commissioned by the NFLPA.

The Chiefs received the second-worst report card in the NFL, with notable F grades for their locker room, training staff and nutritionist/dietitian.

According to the NFLPA report card summaryPlayers were told that locker room renovations would occur after the 2022 season, however that promise was reportedly not fulfilled.

Worthy previously played for the University of Texas, which has a state-of-the-art locker room.

Players also felt that the training room was “significantly understaffed”, and only 43 per cent of respondents believed they received an adequate amount of individualized treatment.

It’s a stark contrast to the state-of-the-art facilities Worthy previously enjoyed at the University of Texas.

The locker room, which underwent a $7 million renovation in 2017, features stainless steel lockers equipped with antibacterial features.

The custom-designed illuminated lockers, which cost $8,700 each, also include 37-inch televisions with the players’ names.

The team’s facilities were criticized by players in an anonymous survey published this year