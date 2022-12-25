Fans Irked By Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’, Rohit Shetty Trolled For Hitting A New Low

Save yourselves!

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus was released in theatres today. Produced by him and TSeries, this film is a period comedy-drama. The star cast features Ranveer Singh in a dual role, along with actors like Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde. It doesn’t stop here, as the movie also has two special cameos by Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn!

Based on William Shakespeare’s famous play, The Comedy of Errors; Cirkus is a story of identical twins who get separated after birth. When these twins eventually reunite, things take an untoward turn, and they all land in cartloads of trouble!

The movie has majorly been shot in Mumbai, and the filming began in 2020. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the shoot had come to a temporary standstill.

While Critics Were pleased, Fans Differed In Their Opinion:

In most of his recent interviews, #RohitShetty seems to giving profound lectures on why Bollywood movies are failing now-a-days. It is hilariously ironic, because he himself might need to watch those clips today.#Cirkus #CirkusReview

Pure Irritating Movie Experience🥴💀#Cirkus deserves an award for BAAP OF OVER THE TOP /LOUD /CRASS ACTING EVER in a single film.

The good news is if you can sit through Humshakals, you will be able to bear this one too.

MADE FOR KIDS, maybe BY THE KIDS! #CirkusReview

Came out of theater and now I want my money back. Never expected rohit shetty film this much boring, unbearable, bakwas, unnecessary songs.

Worst thing about the film is double role of Ranveer Singh His voice is so irritating 😖

⭐(1/5) UNBEARABLE #CirkusReview #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/08PsTwAGSp

#cirkusreview very disappointing movie, Rohit Shetty has caught up in law of averages giving bad movie after churning comedies super hits . Not worth watching in theaters.Sad

“It’s a simple movie, I suggest you. You come with your relatives, have a wonderful time. You come out, and I can challenge you if anybody asks how the movie is. You will say, ‘it’s amazing, full of timepass, go and watch.’ I will not reveal more than this about the movie. The film is like this. I will not say that it will transform your life film,” said Shetty, further adding, “No, it’s going to give you joy. And you will like seeing this film again with your friends. You will say that I want to see this scene again. This is that type of film. It’s like All The Best and Golmaal.”

In another interview, the director further enthused it was just a feel-good movie at the end of the day. “Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It’s that kind of film. This is for all those who loved those films. I’m sure they will love it because I’ve watched the film. When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility.”

