Fans interrupt minute’s silence for Her Majesty The Queen at Goodison Park by booing

A number of fans booed at Goodison Park during the minute’s silence for Her Majesty the Queen ahead of the Premier League clash between Everton and West Ham.

Respect has been paid across the top flight and the country following the Queen’s passing last week, with leaders leading teams out before a minute’s remembrance and the national anthem.

The Premier League released a statement explaining that clubs would be given the opportunity to ‘pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ at every match over the weekend of 16-18. September.

The services have generally been carried out well, but some fans have disrupted the tributes for various reasons, with the largest protests in the country at Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax last week.

Boos could also be heard ahead of Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday, while the minute’s silence at Dundee United was interrupted by chanting fans.

Goodison Park was the latest venue to hear boos as both teams lined up to pay their respects ahead of their clash.

Frank Lampard and David Moyes each laid a wreath of flowers in the center circle in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before the minute’s silence, which was disrupted by a number of fans.

In the Football League there were also plenty of tributes. At the Riverside Stadium, for example, a picture of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held up on the scoreboard before Middlesbrough’s match with Cardiff City.

In League One, Ipswich Town blacked out their fixture list for their meeting with Bristol Rovers. They also adorned it with a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the back.

The Queen died aged 96 earlier this month and football has paid tribute to her this weekend in the UK

The mixed reaction to a minute’s silence around the country comes after the Football Association took the decision to shut down football last weekend despite government guidance that there was no obligation to do so.

Other sports, including rugby union and rugby league, continued with their matches.

The Test cricket match between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval was paused on Friday but resumed on Saturday after a moment of silence and a moving rendition of ‘God Save the King’ following the accession of King Charles III.

Some non-league games were played in England on Monday night, but the elite teams did not return to action until Tuesday.

The Champions League games involving Chelsea, Manchester City, Rangers and Celtic will be played on Wednesday.

The game between Rangers and Napoli at Ibrox was moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday night due to limited police resources during the Scottish part of the Queen’s mourning period.

No away supporters will be allowed into Ibrox and Rangers fans are now banned from traveling to Naples for the second leg at the end of October.