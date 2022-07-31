WhatsNew2Day
Fans heap praise on Chloe Kelly after the substitute scores

Fans salute substitute Chloe Kelly after the substitute took off her shirt and ran frantically across the pitch after scoring the WINNER in the Euro 2022 final!

England fans tweeted their love for Chloe Kelly after she scored an important goal in extra time in the Euro 2022 final.

The substitute took off her shirt after the goal and ran across the field with her euphoric teammates.

It was her first competitive international goal.

