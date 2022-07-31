Fans hand ‘Round 1’ to Darwin Nunez in his battle with Erling Haaland

Darwin Nunez defeated Erling Haaland when Liverpool won the Community Shield after their 3-1 win over Manchester City.

All eyes were on the multi-million pound forwards going head-to-head in their first game, in a taste of what’s to come in the Premier League season that kicks off next weekend.

Although Nunez started on the bench, fans say it was the Liverpool man who defeated Manchester City’s Norwegian superstar at King Power Stadium.

Haaland missed a babysitter late in the game, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher predicted the Norwegian would make ‘joke compilations’ about his performance – similar to Nunez’s during pre-season.

Carragher tweeted: “The Haaland joke compilations will be everywhere this week after that miss, just like Nunez last week. Of clowns who have never kicked a ball in their lives.’

Nunez won the penalty for Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool the lead for the second time in the game, before sealing victory with his first competitive goal for the Reds.

Haaland had his chances to score in the match, including a golden opportunity going into stoppage time.

Phil Foden’s fierce attack from the edge of the box was tipped into Haaland’s path by Adrian, who looked like he had an easy chance at a consolation goal – only to have his shot fly over the bar.

On social media, fans cheered that the result of the match meant ‘Round 1’ had gone to Nunez as both players look to shoot their side to victory at home and in Europe this season.

Nunez has faced some criticism when he entered the Community Shield by opposition fans for missing his own clear opportunities in preparation for the Reds.

One Liverpool fan tweeted: ‘Nunez really deserved that goal for all the abuse he gets for literal pre-season games.’

Another person commented, “The City fans who made those Nunez compilations will be very quiet tonight.”

Nunez had been criticized for missing chances during Liverpool’s pre-season games

Nunez’s goal didn’t completely put an end to all the criticism of him, as @99reyRex tweeted: ‘That Nunez man wasted about 4 clear chances before he finally scored but they will make it look like he had a masterclass’.

There are high hopes for his opponent Haaland this season, although his miss towards the end of the clash against Liverpool has been described as ‘one of the misses of the season’.

One Twitter account wrote: “Erling Haaland with one of, if not the worst misses you’ll see all season.”

Another asked how they would “explain” Haaland’s miss to their kids, while another Twitter user wrote, “That Haaland miss was one of the worst I’ve seen.”

Liverpool took the lead in the Community Shield via Trent Alexander-Arnold – before City’s second new striker Julian Alvarez equalized from close range.

Nunez won the penalty after a handball from a City defender, allowing Salah to give Liverpool the lead.

The Uruguayan striker scored Liverpool’s third and hopes to carry his momentum to the start of the season next weekend.