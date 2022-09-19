Fans hail ‘unstoppable’ Lionel Messi after PSG star’s masterclass against Lyon

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Lionel Messi after his dazzling display against Lyon on Sunday.

The Argentine star continued his stunning start to the season as he scored the only goal of the game to maintain Paris Saint-Germain’s unbeaten start to the season.

After a disappointing season last term where he scored just six times in Ligue 1, Messi now looks to be back to his best and it was on display again at the weekend.

Lionel Messi put in a dazzling display as PSG beat Lyon at the Parc de Princes on Sunday night

It has taken just over four minutes for PSG to take the lead against Lyon 👊 Neymar & Messi combine to produce a beautiful goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/dr2wFmDMzB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 18 September 2022

The 35-year-old gave his side the lead after just five minutes when he superbly finished off a Neymar pull-back inside the box.

Messi continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes throughout the game as Lyon struggled to contain him.

Fans were left impressed and took to social media to praise Messi. They simply wrote: ‘Leo Messi is unstoppable rn’.

Another fan said: ‘Lowkey might be my favorite Messi play this season. He was so dominant in every aspect. It was spectacular on the ball as usual, but he ran so much off the ball in a fast-paced, intense game. So good to see.’

The Argentine continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes after the goal

Messi is on a whole new level this year. Back to his best — Jack (@_JackAvfc) 18 September 2022

Lowkey might be my favorite Messi play this season. He was so dominant in every aspect. It was spectacular on the ball as usual, but he ran so much off the ball in a fast-paced, intense game. So good to see. — 🃏 (@hkFCB10i) 18 September 2022

That Messi performance was just unreal. Easily the best player this season. — ~ (@Jakeee24) 18 September 2022

A third fan added: ‘That Messi performance was just unreal. Easily the best player this season.’

A fourth fan echoed these views when he wrote: ‘Messi is on a whole new level this year. Back to his best’.

“Messi ..this season is on fire,” added a fifth fan on Twitter.

After just eight Ligue 1 games, Messi now has four goals and seven assists to his name alongside a trio that includes Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom have also shone this season.