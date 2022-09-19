WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Fans hail ‘unstoppable’ Lionel Messi after PSG star’s masterclass against Lyon

Sports
By Merry
Fans hail 'unstoppable' Lionel Messi after PSG star's masterclass against Lyon 6
1663584743 705 Fans hail unstoppable Lionel Messi after PSG stars masterclass against
Fans hail 'unstoppable' Lionel Messi after PSG star's masterclass against Lyon 7

Fans hail ‘unstoppable’ Lionel Messi after PSG star’s masterclass against Lyon as Argentine hailed for ‘being dominant in every aspect’ after scoring winner at Parc de Princes

  • Lionel Messi scored the only goal as PSG beat Lyon at the Parc de Princes on Sunday
  • The Argentine star was heavily involved and Lyon struggled to contain him
  • Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Messi after his dazzling display

By Abdi Rashid for Mailonline

Published: 11:22 AM, September 19, 2022 | Up to date: 11:44, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Lionel Messi after his dazzling display against Lyon on Sunday.

The Argentine star continued his stunning start to the season as he scored the only goal of the game to maintain Paris Saint-Germain’s unbeaten start to the season.

After a disappointing season last term where he scored just six times in Ligue 1, Messi now looks to be back to his best and it was on display again at the weekend.

Lionel Messi put in a dazzling display as PSG beat Lyon at the Parc de Princes on Sunday night
Lionel Messi put in a dazzling display as PSG beat Lyon at the Parc de Princes on Sunday night

Lionel Messi put in a dazzling display as PSG beat Lyon at the Parc de Princes on Sunday night

The 35-year-old gave his side the lead after just five minutes when he superbly finished off a Neymar pull-back inside the box.

Messi continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes throughout the game as Lyon struggled to contain him.

Fans were left impressed and took to social media to praise Messi. They simply wrote: ‘Leo Messi is unstoppable rn’.

Another fan said: ‘Lowkey might be my favorite Messi play this season. He was so dominant in every aspect. It was spectacular on the ball as usual, but he ran so much off the ball in a fast-paced, intense game. So good to see.’

The Argentine continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes after the goal
The Argentine continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes after the goal

The Argentine continued to shine with some crazy runs and empty perfect passes after the goal

A third fan added: ‘That Messi performance was just unreal. Easily the best player this season.’

A fourth fan echoed these views when he wrote: ‘Messi is on a whole new level this year. Back to his best’.

“Messi ..this season is on fire,” added a fifth fan on Twitter.

After just eight Ligue 1 games, Messi now has four goals and seven assists to his name alongside a trio that includes Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom have also shone this season.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Incredible moment a nine-year-old…

Merry

Chelsea: What problems does Graham…

Merry

Kevin De Bruyne believes Jack Grealish…

Merry
1 of 4,517

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More