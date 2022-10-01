Fans hail Christian Pulisic as he gets his chance and instantly sets up Chelsea winner off the bench

Christian Pulisic was praised by fans after an impressive substitution performance on Saturday, when the American came off the bench to assist Conor Gallagher’s stunning Chelsea winner against Crystal Palace.

The American winger played just over 10 minutes after coming into the game only in the 84th minute, but made his presence felt as he drove in from the left and gave the pass within the 90th minute for Gallagher’s decisive attack.

Pulisic has only now started one of Chelsea’s first seven games, but fans were quick to speak of his quality – and doubt that of a team-mate – after the neat assist.

Fans used the assist as a reason to praise Christian Pulisic and criticize Mason Mount

“Pulisic plays on his favorite left side and immediately gets an assist. It was never rocket science,” said one fan on Twitter.

Pulisic should play more. Enough of that backpass style of play. We need players who want to compete against defenders. Give me Sterling x Pulisic on both flanks,” said another.

‘Pulisic with more assists in 10 [minutes this game] then Mount in 400 [this season],’ another commented.

The American has largely settled for sub appearances at Stamford Bridge this season, but could be given a lifeline by new manager Graham Potter.

He started just 13 league games last season and was sometimes used across the front line by Tuchel, but failed to make a regular role.

Christian Pulisic came into the game against Crystal Palace in the 84th minute on Saturday

“I can only comment on him in terms of how he’s been with me,” Potter said at a press conference on Friday, hinting at Pulisic’s sometimes frosty relationship with former manager Thomas Tuchel.

‘Very positive, he is an intelligent man, eloquent, knows how to express himself. My conversation with him was good and positive, I’m not going to judge anyone about what happened in the past, I’m going to make my own decision. Hopefully football will decide.’

The American is still being linked outside the club, with AC Milan reportedly keeping an eye on him as a replacement for Rafael Leao.

However, repeating Saturday’s assist would certainly boost his status at Chelsea in the meantime.