Fans go wild for clip of Florence Pugh enjoying a cocktail as Olivia Wilde explains her absence

Monday’s Don’t Worry Darling promo day was the talk of the 79th Venice Film Festival.

And the film’s lead actress, Florence Pugh, has delighted fans with her “iconic demeanor,” amid rumors of a bitter feud with her director Olivia Wilde, which led her to skip Monday’s press conference for the film.

While Olivia trotted out the official line that the actress was tied up with movie commitments, Florence was seen sipping a cocktail and avoiding the drama in a clip that has now gone viral.

Olivia and her boyfriend Harry Styles, who stars in the film as Florence’s husband, attended Monday afternoon’s photocall and press conference in Venice.

It had already been confirmed that lead actress Florence would not attend the daytime promotion duties as she arrived from Budapest, where she is filming Dune 2.

Olivia repeated the line of the scheduling conflict to journalists, but while the press conference was taking place, Florence’s stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray shared a video of her client walking through Venice.

Dressed in a gorgeous purple Valentino combination, the actress paraded around her hotel terrace with a large Aperol Spritz in hand and cheered for the camera.

“Not that Olivia Wilde is saying that Florence Pugh couldn’t make it to the Don’t Worry Darling press conference because of scheduling conflicts and because she was literally in Venice at the same time as this energy,” a tweeter joked as they shared the clip.

Florence Pugh avoids the conference and drama at the Venice Film Festival and enjoys a spritz. this is what i call iconic behavior, nobody does it like them,” added another.

Olivia, meanwhile, was full of gushing comments during the press conference, telling the press: “Florence is a force and we are so thankful she can make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

“As a director, I know how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for their help. We are very happy to be able to celebrate her work tonight.”

The actress later joined Olivia and her co-stars at the film’s premiere in Venice on Monday night, but kept her distance from the director.

A report from Page six claimed in late July that Pugh was upset that Wilde was dating Styles during the production of Don’t Worry Darling — while still married to Jason Sudeikis — before they split in November.

The rumors grew stronger after Olivia suggested that Florence should have a wake-up call this month in a leaked video.

The video was leaked after Shia refuted LaBeouf Wilde’s claim that he was fired from the project, and the footage shows Wilde, 38, encouraging LaBeouf to stay signed up to the film, rather than leave him, while also hints at some apparent tension with Pugh, 26.

Wilde indicated an interview Variety where she said Shia LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry.

In response, LaBeouf provided alleged evidence to refute Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent to him showing him running away from the film rather than being fired. .

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

Some studio sources claim in the publication that LaBeouf was fired, while another said his departure was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

However, LaBeouf has reportedly sent Variety screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

Wilde is said to have sent the actor a text message: ‘Thank you for letting me think along. I know that’s not fun. It doesn’t feel right to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.

“I’m honored that you wanted to come with me so I could tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a present I’m taking with me.’

LaBeouf then claims to the business that he “officially” left the film the next day after their August 2020 meeting.

In addition to texting, LaBeouf provided Variety with a video that Wilde reportedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he allegedly quit.

In the video, Wilde can be heard saying she’s “not ready to give up on this yet,” as she appears to beg the actor to reconsider. Wilde would then refer to tension between LaBeouf and protagonist Florence, who plays Alice, Jack’s wife.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out,” Wilde says in the video.

‘You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh]and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.’

Wilde continues: “If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now and if you can make peace – and I respect your position, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what do you think? you? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

Set in the 1950s, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.