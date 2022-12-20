Fans go wild as Schapelle Corby shares her Christmas travel advice

She knows a thing or two about taking risks while travelling overseas.

But Schapelle Corby urged her fans to err on the side of caution this holiday season as she shared her Christmas travel tips on Instagram.

The 45-year-old, who spent nearly a decade behind bars for trafficking drugs to Bali, told her followers to keep their bags locked if they plan to fly abroad.

‘If you’re going to travel, make sure you keep your bags locked,’ she said in a video that was filmed in her backyard on the Gold Coast.

‘If you go outside your motel, which of course you will, self-distance at the airport. Travel safe.

‘Remember my name… Corby… and don’t drink too much.’

Many of Schapelle’s fans were amused by the video, which was clearly a joke about her own ill-fated trip to Indonesia in 2004.

‘Always get your bags plastic wrapped at the airport,’ one fan commented.

‘I will never go to Bali because of what you went through there… freaks me out something fierce,’ added another.

‘My board bags will have heavy duty Chubb padlocks…. they’re heavier then the boards,’ a third wrote.

Schapelle was infamously convicted of smuggling cannabis into Indonesia before being incarcerated for nine years at Bali’s Kerobokan Prison.

Following her arrest at Bali airport in October 2004, Schapelle said she did not know anything about the drugs that were found in her boogie board bag.

After a series of sentence reductions, she was released on parole in 2014 and three years later was deported to Australia, where she now works as a clock-maker.