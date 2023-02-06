Entertainment

Fans go wild as Post Malone performs in Sydney wearing a $7 Bunnings hat

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

Post Malone sent his Aussie fans into a tailspin on Sunday when he performed in Sydney wearing a cheap Bunnings Warehouse hat.

The American rapper, 27, was the support act for funk rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

He wore a $7 wide-brimmed hat with the Bunnings logo on stage.

“Posty in a Bunnings hat is iconic!” wrote a concertgoer on TikTok.

“Bunning’s hat . . . he should get permanent residency for that,” said another.

A third wrote, “Watch all the Bunnings hats fly off the shelves.”

Earlier in the tour, fans went berserk when the Better Now rapper “shoey” a dirty Converse sneaker on stage.

The crowd chanted ‘shoo-ey! shoo-ey!’ to encourage him to partake in the Aussie tradition, and cheered with delight as he handed the sneaker to an audience member, poured beer into it and puffed it on stage.

“How did we get here?” he asked the audience before drinking the stuffy beer.

The New Yorker landed on Australian soil last week with his partner and their newborn daughter.

He revealed that he welcomed his first child during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in June last year.

However, he keeps his private life a secret because he wants his daughter to have the chance to “make her own decisions.”

Little is known about his partner either, except that her name is Jamie and the couple are engaged.

