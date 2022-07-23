Fans fume as Manchester United and Aston Villa are made to play on a ‘shocking’ surface

Fans were stunned and outraged by the appalling condition of the pitch in Perth as Manchester United prepared to take on Aston Villa in a pre-season exhibition game.

The surface of the Optus Stadium was battered by torrential rain in the run-up to the game, which only just got underway after a late inspection of the pitch.

Concerns about the quality of the pitch were called into question after Friday night’s game between Crystal Palace and Leeds in which a number of players were injured.

Fans quickly took to social media to criticize the condition of the surface, as Erik ten Hag criticized it prior to the collision.

The Manchester United manager said: ‘The pitch is not that good. Our football demands a good field. But we still have to deliver.’

One supporter described the pitch as ‘shocking’, while another joked that it was ‘like something out of the squad championships’.

A third fan joked that the condition of the pitch will prepare the club for “some dark Europa League and Carabao Cup nights”.

Jadon Sancho was on the scoresheet in the 25th minute before an own goal from Matty Cash gave Manchester United a 2-0 lead at halftime.

After Leon Bailey narrowed the deficit to one in shortly after half-time, Calum Chambers scored a late equalizing goal for Aston Villa to save a 2-2 draw.

Man United will face Atlético Madrid next Saturday, while Aston Villa will face Rennes.