Fans following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC launch into vicious street battle

Hooligans following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s beloved Wrexham AFC clashed in a vicious street fight with rival hooligans ahead of their National League clash this afternoon.

Shocking footage captured the moment hooligans, believed to be Wrexham and Oldham Athletic fans, ran at each other as police officers swooped in to try and break up the chaos.

However, one report suggested that Wrexham fans may have actually been fighting a far-right group.

The hooligans could be seen violently punching and kicking each other in the middle of the street in Failsworth, Oldham in Greater Manchester.

The footage appears to have been taken from a Tesco window after fans reportedly poured out of The Millgate pub on Ashton Road West, Failsworth.

But the pub declined to comment on the brawl, which took place this afternoon.

A staff member told MailOnline: ‘We can’t reveal any information about that.’

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have been contacted by MailOnline for more information about the fight.

The area where the brawl took place is more than four miles away from Oldham’s home ground, Boundary Park, where Wrexham fans would see their side seal a winner in the 95th minute, thanks to Paul Mullin.

The vicious street brawl broke out between Wrexham and Oldham fans on Saturday afternoon

The video showed police officers storming in as football hooligans sprinted at each other, kicking and punching.

The social media user, who posted a video of the footage, which he said was taken by his mum while she was in Tesco, said: ‘Wrexham on the right just came out of millgate’.

Reports from the scene suggest fans were seen covered in blood as police cars could be seen arriving at the street brawl.

Social media users urged film star Reynolds to ‘talk’ to his Wrexham fans, while others warned people to be careful.

Police officers swooped in after a massive street brawl broke out between football fans in Failsworth, Oldham in Greater Manchester

Members of the public watched as football hooligans clashed ahead of the match between Wrexham AFC and Oldham Athletic today

One user said: ‘Wrexham and Oldham fans start in Failsworth. @VancityReynolds has a word’.

Meanwhile, another said: ‘@VancityReynolds I can see your boys make you proud’.

And a third added: ‘About 40 Wrexham fans in Failsworth already covered in blood and scrapped with Oldham fans. Be careful today everyone! #oafc’.

In other footage taken from a car, sirens could be heard as football fans continued to run down the street as officers tried to take control of the situation.

The violent brawl comes just days after Reynolds and McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham series documenting their incredible takeover of the club discussed football hooliganism.

Some social media users urged Ryan Reynolds to ‘have a word’ after the match, while others joked that they had just watched the latest episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which discussed hooliganism. Another suggested fans were ‘covered in blood and scraps’

Episode 10 focuses on the issue following a clash between Wrexham fans and Torquay United supporters in October 2021, when objects were thrown into the crowd.

The episode features Wrexham supporter Mike Jones being attacked by his own fans at a train station on the same fateful day supporters clashed at the Racecourse ground last year.

Separate footage also captured the moment football fans were seen running towards each other

The footage, taken from a car, showed the fans clashing, just days after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny discussed hooliganism at Welcome to Wrexham

The series also looks at the dark side of hooliganism, including an interview with Johnny Taylor discussing his time in the ‘Wrexham Frontline’ which led to him being banned within a mile of the stadium.

He is also banned from being in any pub in the city center on a match day. He reveals he ‘loved it’ at the time.

The first ever episode featured the Hollywood stars trying to win support from the Wrexham Supporters Trust to buy the club.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (pictured together) took over Wrexham AFC in February 2021

The Hollywood stars have starred in the Welcome to Wrexham series as they document their takeover

They needed at least 75 percent of the vote to acquire the club and achieved 98 percent approval of the three resolutions that gave them control.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney took over the North Wales club in February 2021 after making a £2 million ($2.76 million USD) investment in the club.

Wrexham went into today’s game second in the league on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, but tensions were running high as fans violently clashed.