Fans feared injured after section of Estadio Monumental stadium in Chile collapses

Several fans are feared to be injured after the roof of a soccer stadium in Chile collapsed while they were watching players train.

Colo Colo fans were at the 47,000-capacity Monumental Stadium in Macul, Chile, for a training session, while more waited outside to celebrate the stadium’s 33rd anniversary.

Snapshots from a shocking video posted on Twitter show the stadium erupting in applause as the audience watches the players.

But seconds later, one of the stands, filled with fans, appears to completely disintegrate, crashing to the ground and the people below.

It is feared that several Colo Colo fans will be injured after the collapse of a section of the Monumental Stadium in Macul. A shocking video posted on Twitter shows the stadium erupting in applause as the crowd watches the players.

One of the stands, packed with supporters, appears to completely disintegrate and crashes to the ground.

The soccer team was supposed to play Sunday against Universidad Católica but the incident stopped training

Edmundo Valladres, former president of the social club, told Radio Bío Bío: ‘We saw it from afar and we are going to get closer to see what happened and if it is necessary to provide help, if there are injuries.’

The soccer team was supposed to play against Universidad Católica on Sunday, but the incident caused the suspension of training.

The battle between the two teams is considered one of Chile’s greatest rivalries.

Colo Colo fans celebrate when their team enters the field to play against Pachuca of Mexico in the final of the Copa Sudamericana on December 13, 2006

Colo Colo is a Chilean professional football club and has never been relegated from the Chilean First Division, the highest level of Chilean football.

The Monumental Stadium opened its doors for the first time in 1975 with a capacity for 25,000 people.

It reopened in 1989 to hold over 60,000 but after a death in 1993 it was modernized and now has 47,000 fans.

The Estadio Monumental stadium, also known as Monumental David Arellano, has a capacity of 47,000 (pictured: Colo Colo fans on April 13)