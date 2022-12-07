Fans farewell Frankie’s’ Pizza as iconic Sydney late night venue closes

Hundreds of revelers queued for hours for a final cut of a Sydney nighttime icon.

Frankie’s Pizza has been calling last drinks as the popular CBD pizzeria and live music venue prepares to close its doors for good before being bulldozed for the construction of Sydney’s subway.

Famous for its rock ‘n’ roll sounds, daily $1 pizza specials and secret ‘Fun Room’, massive crowds flocked to the iconic CBD underground venue for a taste of the action.

The last night of one of Sydney’s last late night venues this Sunday also coincides with the bar’s tenth anniversary.

Some of the world’s biggest stars have walked through its doors over the past decade, from Blondie singer Deborah Harry and Priscilla Presley to Guns and Roses, The Foo Fighters and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Grammy Award-winning Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale is also a celebrity fan, stealing the show as the headlining act at the packed bar on Wednesday night.

Frankie’s fans are shattered and angry that one of Sydney’s last nightclubs is closing as the port city’s dismal nightlife struggles to revive after Covid and nighttime lockouts.

“Sydney has an uncanny ability to soak up joy and life and then wreck it. It’s the worst city I’ve ever lived in, if an IG influencer were a city it would be Sydney,” one man said angrily online.

One woman added: ‘The best bar in all of Sydney. Another live music company gone.’

A third said: ‘Frankie’s Pizza is iconic and it’s a shame they couldn’t have put the subway on something else. I really hope it moves because the city needs places that are open late.”

Guns & Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed was one of thousands of revelers with fond memories and tributes last week.

‘One last Jägermeister and one last Pizza @frankiespizzabytheslice Thanx for all the great memories and for all the things I can’t remember. Also a huge thank you 2 all the staff who always looked after us so well. I’m going to miss that place!’ he posted.

Last month, Frankie’s announced The Final Campaign as a farewell to Sydney.

“It’s time to leave our legions, say goodbye to our four walls, and finish at our most f***ing terrifying,” a statement read.

When the last week of partying started on Sunday, 200 people were already outside before the doors opened.

The farewell party ends this Sunday evening with the aptly named Decade of Debauchery.

The venue announced Wednesday that the moldings, neons and posters plastered all over the walls will be up for auction, giving fans the chance to own their piece of Frankie’s history.

An RIP Frankie’s T-shirt range is also a big hit with customers.

Frankie’s first opened in late 2012 and it didn’t take long for the venue to become a favorite among Sydneysiders and international visitors alike.

Before Sydney’s lockouts, the eclectic venue had a 24-hour trading license. Blondie singer Deborah Harry was one of the first customers to cheerfully wait in line on the second night of trading.

The likes of the Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, and Guns & Roses frontman Axl Rose are just a few of the famous faces that sampled an evening at Frankie’s.

Priscilla Presley loved Frankie’s so much she came back the next night.

Metal act Slayer also wanted a late-night bite to eat, but were grudgingly refused entry, as it was after 1:30am on the first night of the city’s much-hated lockout regime introduced in 2014.

By the time Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian scrapped Sydney’s lockout laws in January 2020, the city was still weeks away from lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSW government announced 18 months ago that Frankie’s would make way for a new subway line connecting Parramatta to the CBD.

The owners were hesitant to move the bar because they weren’t sure “lightning can strike twice” and have urged fans to hold their breath.

“The world is changing a bit and the last thing I would ever want to see is a watered down version of Frankie’s,” Jordan McDonald told the Daily Telegraph.

