Fans demand E4 edits out George Roberts from MAFS UK after his arrest

He denies any wrongdoing and has been bailed by Scotland Yard

Roberts, 40, was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

The viewer said it was ‘hard to watch’ following revelations he had been arrested

Fans have blasted E4’s decision to continue airing scenes with Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts following his arrest.

The 40-year-old was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, but E4 bosses will reportedly still broadcast pre-recorded shows featuring him and his TV wife April Banbury.

Father-of-four Roberts, a financial adviser, denies any wrongdoing and has been bailed by Scotland Yard.

Some viewers have taken to social media to express their ‘disgust’ at the broadcaster’s decision to go ahead with the pre-recorded show featuring him.

One person said: ‘I’m watching #MAFSUK and it’s hard to see George giving advice knowing he’s since been arrested for coercive control. I wonder why they didn’t edit again.’

Another said: ‘It is absolutely disgusting that Channel 4 are continuing to show episodes of Married at First Sight with George Roberts after he has been arrested for abuse’.

A third posted: ‘George is waving his red flag causing nothing but hurt and upset people but channel 4 and MAFS just allow it to go on… what’s a bit of damage to anyone’s mental health when you get the viewers in? !’

On the hit show, Roberts married former Mrs Great Britain, 33, in a non-legally binding ceremony after they met at the altar for the first time on the show.

Their relationship has captivated viewers – but some are calling the decision to continue airing his scenes ‘absolutely disgusting’.

His appearance on the E4 show came despite three women who had previous relationships with Mr Roberts reportedly raising concerns about him. Others are now reported to have come forward.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘A 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on Thursday 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour. He was taken to a police station and bailed pending further enquiries.’

Sir. Roberts, a divorced father of four, married Ms Banbury on the show before she honeymooned in the Caribbean.

Despite his arrest, E4 bosses have decided to go ahead with the pre-recorded show – which airs every weeknight.

At the weekend, Ms Banbury suggested the relationship was over, describing the ‘trauma’ of the experience on Instagram.

“The trauma that has come from this show has made me reevaluate things,” she wrote.

‘I really have and I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve been seeing a therapist ever since.’

Roberts, pictured appearing on the E4 show, which will continue to feature him despite his arrest last week

A source close to Mrs Banbury said The sun that she ‘has a very hard time’ and ‘doesn’t want to see him again’.

Another show source said they were not aware of allegations against Mr Roberts until he married Ms Banbury on the TV show.

But one of his ex-girlfriends claimed otherwise.

‘I am so shocked to see that he has been given a platform on a TV show. I messaged Gift at first sight. I said I was reporting him to the police,’ she told The Sun.

‘They asked for further information which I gave and I never heard anything more.

E4 and CPL Productions have been contacted for comment.