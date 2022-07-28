Fans delighted as Man United confirm Lisandro Martinez will take Paul Pogba’s No 6 shirt

Lisandro Martinez has been awarded the Number 6 shirt at Manchester United after sealing his £55million transfer from Ajax this week.

The Argentinian takes over Paul Pogba’s shirt after the Frenchman’s departure from Old Trafford earlier in the shop window.

United fans responding on social media have expressed their joy after Martinez’s new shirt number for the upcoming campaign was confirmed by the club.

Another fan was quick to make fun of former Manchester United number 6, Paul Pogba

Fans were quick to point out the upgrades the Red Devils have made all over the pitch

One supporter took to Twitter to share their excitement after the announcement, claiming that Martinez was “finally a better player to wear the number 6 jersey.”

Another user joked that the Red Devils replacing Pogba and Jesse Lingard with Martinez and fellow summer arrival Christian Eriksen was the ‘biggest upgrade ever by Manchester United’.

Pogba returned to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after his contract at Old Trafford expired. And United supporters are hoping for more from their new signing after a disappointing end to the Frenchman’s career at United.

Lisandro Martinez sealed his £55m signing from Ajax earlier this week

Fans were excited to see the ‘passion’ of their new signing nicknamed ‘the butcher’

United’s former number 6 Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer earlier in the summer

A United fan said: “I think in the first few games we will see more struggle and passion from Martinez than ever with Pogba as our number six.” While another simply added that the Argentinian was “much better than the old 6”.

Martinez enjoyed a wonderful period at Ajax under new boss Erik ten Hag. The 24-year-old from Gualeguay chose the No 21 shirt in the Amsterdam Arena because the No 6 had already been taken by his new United teammate Donny van de Beek.

Signed as a defensive midfielder, the Argentina international was transformed into a central defender during his time in the Dutch capital.

Martinez has been confirmed to wear the number 6 shirt for Manchester United this season

Summer arrival Christian Eriksen received the number 14 shirt of the Red Devils

Ten Hag has made it clear that he sees Martinez as a central defender and United fans will hope their new arrival will broadcast the performances of the former Red Devils No 6s in Rio Ferdinand and Jaap Stam.

Martinez is the Reds’ third signing of the summer after the signings of Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. United have confirmed that Eriksen will wear the number 14 shirt at Old Trafford this season.

The Danish international and Martinez were both featured in a 4-1 pre-season win over Wrexham on Wednesday, with Eriksen scoring a free kick.

Martinez will wear his new jersey number for supporters for the first time when the Red Devils receive Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.