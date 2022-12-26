Fans criticized Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage after cut at Aston Villa-Liverpool

Fans were left furious after Amazon Prime’s coverage of Aston Villa’s clash with Liverpool was cut short during the early stages of the second half.

The bizarre incident came just as Aston Villa began to threaten a second-half comeback after going two goals down at half-time.

Instead, fans were left with a message on their screens that read, “Thank you for watching the event live on Prime Video.”

The game was cut short in the second half, and fans were left with a strange message on their screens.

Meanwhile, others had the “Event coming on demand soon” message to watch instead of the live action.

Fans were in no forgiving mood when they attacked the streaming giants on social media.

‘Has Amazon Prime lost its mind???? I’m trying to watch my team,’ a follower raged.

‘Someone at Amazon Prime is in BIG TROUBLE. They’ve hit the end broadcast button,’ added another.

Another fan claimed that Amazon Prime had been embarrassed by its coverage.

“Truly shameful of you to ruin our lifetime football experience as @AmazonPrime,” they wrote.

One supporter was particularly blunt with his assessment of coverage, writing, “Amazon Prime is an a**.”

Fortunately for Amazon Prime, their coverage resumed just in time to catch Ollie Watkins’ goal in the 59th minute as Villa pulled one back.

The Villans pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but Stefan Bajcetic scored nine minutes from time to restore Liverpool’s two-goal lead.