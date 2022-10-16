Fans creeped out by Channel Ten's new 'scary' psychological adventure series The Traitors

<!–

Viewers have slammed Channel 10’s new psychological series The Traitors after its premiere on Sunday night.

On the show, contestants work as a team to complete a series of missions to earn money for the prize pool, but four of them are secretly traitors.

But unimpressed viewers have branded the show ‘creepy’ and ‘confusing’.

‘What is this cool shit? I’m scared,’ one person tweeted.

‘I must be missing something. People saying #TraitorsAU can be good. How? We already know who the traitors are. Viewers can’t even play along,’ said another.

Does anyone think The Traitors reminds you of the late 2000s kids game show Trapped or does it have a different vibe? #TraitorAU,’ wrote a third.

Another commented: ‘I still don’t understand the premise of this show??? Please explain … #TraitorsAU’.

‘Channel 10 really did a reality show about mafia party game #TraitorsAU,’ wrote one.

“This is actually creepy #TraitorsAU,” said another person.

While some viewers were unimpressed, others were left curious during the show’s premiere.

‘I’m curious, let’s give this a whirl! #TraitorAU,’ wrote one.

Another person commented: ‘#TraitorsAU this is so dramatic geeezzz. but I love it.’