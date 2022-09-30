Fans call for a lifetime ban for jockey Christophe Soumillon after he ELBOWED a rival off his horse

Fans share their outrage after Christophe Soumillon pushed Rossa Ryan off his horse in a race in Saint-Cloud.

Ryan appeared unharmed after the incident but fell startlingly quickly into a collision, a Sky Sports Racing pundit compared to, ‘jumping out of a car sunroof at 35mph’.

Soumillon was immediately disqualified from the race and has been banned for two months for pushing, although the ban is likely to come into effect after Sunday’s race.

After the incident, he said: “I got a little pressure from Rossa’s mount. I tried to maintain a better position behind Ryan Moore.

“I put my elbow against him to tell him I wasn’t going in.

“Unfortunately, when I asked my horse to go there and to the right I pushed him (Rossa) a step or two and he fell off.

“I knew right away that I had made a mistake. I want to apologize to everyone. I just saw Rossa and he’s fine and so is the horse.

“It was not a nice act on my part and I am terribly sorry and would like to apologize.”

Race fans on Twitter felt the ban should have lasted longer for such a deliberate act. One said: ‘That would require a long ban! Insanity!’ While another added it was “dangerous, reckless and clearly intentional.” Unbelievable.’

’60 day ban for endangering a fellow jockey, could have broken his neck, broken his back, much worse if he broke his neck, he would have been banned for life so why is it different that he luckily didn’t get seriously injured?’

It also read: ‘Shocking footage and the camera never lies, probably the worst willful act I’ve ever seen from a jockey. Luckily he ran away.’

Others commented on how surprising the act was for a jockey the size of Soumillon to act so recklessly, with Ryan Phelan tweeting, “This is terrible from a great jockey.”

Soumillon will ride in the Arc on Sunday, where he is one of the favorites on Vadeni.