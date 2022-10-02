Fans blow at no shows NRL Penrith Parramatta grand final rugby league panthers try eel winners

<!–

The NRL’s pre-game entertainment got off to a shaky start on Sunday night, when a tribute to retiring players didn’t go as planned – and footy fans were quick to beat the disappointing display.

The pre-game show was spearheaded by Jimmy Barnes, but beforehand Australian hip-hop legends Bliss n Eso performed their hit song ‘Moments’ as part of the tribute to the game’s retiring and retiring players.

A tribute to retired players (Benji Marshall pictured) before the grand finals started didn’t go as planned with nearly half of the players not attending

With so many players not attending the tribute (Paul Vaughan pictured), the announcer had to repeatedly say ‘not present’

Footballers stood in the stands as the stadium announcer worked through the list of those who last took to the field in the 2022 season.

However, nearly half of the honorees were not even at the game, forcing the announcer to repeatedly say ‘not being able to attend’.

“This is so awkward. Why even honor them if they are not there?’ said one Twitter user.

“Should have done a video pack if they weren’t there,” added another.

“WTF with half of the retiring players not present?” said a third.

“Not quite Robbie Williams, eh?” joked another, referring to the pre-game entertainment at the AFL grand final.

Jonathan Notley of Bliss N Eso performs at the 2022 NRL Grand Final. Their hit song ‘Moments’ was performed during a lackluster tribute to players who left the game this year

The tribute was intended to recognize 21 retiring or retiring players, including Josh Morris and Aiden Tolman, who had won 300 games each.

“Saying goodbye to players who are retiring and leaving is an important moment in our season and for our game, on our biggest day,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate and thank the players who have contributed so much to the rugby league throughout their careers. We also recognize the contribution of their partners and families.”