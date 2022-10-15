Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after ’embarrassing’ opening ceremony

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rugby League World Cup leaders have apologized after a ‘technical foul’ caused the opening ceremony to fail, with fans calling the entertainment ahead of the tournament ‘shameful’.

England’s opening game against Samoa was postponed due to technical problems at St James’ Park, with the public address system not working during the opening ceremony.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson got a booking to pump up the crowd on stage, but the Ruby singer was forced to improvise and ran across the field, nearly falling over on the slippery surface.

Rugby League World Cup has apologized after opening ceremony fell flat on Saturday

Opening ceremony was disrupted by PA system outage in St James’ Park

Ricky Wilson tried to get the crowd going during a delay in St James’s Park

During the second half of England’s win over Samoa, RLWC’s official Twitter account posted an apology on Twitter, blaming “technical errors” for the awkward scenes.

“RLWC would like to sincerely apologize for the disrupted Tournament Welcome, which was severely affected by a technical failure,” the organizers said.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted, but we want to thank the fans for their patience and for continuing to celebrate the teams and the tournament.”

One fan commented: ‘Complete mess. Embarrassing.’

Another said, “That was embarrassing for you, I’m sorry.”

Organizers posted a statement on Twitter apologizing for ‘technical errors’

Fans slammed the ‘absolute mess’, but some were more forgiving after England won

However, a number of fans were more aware that things can go wrong during live events, and all memories of the opening ceremony were erased as England put on a blistering first half.

‘All forgotten after that wonderful first half,’ reasoned one fan.

Mark Chapman explained the situation during the BBC’s coverage of the game, joking that the footage ultimately confirmed that he and Wilson were different people, given their resemblance to each other.

The Kaiser Chiefs were supposed to play their hit “Ruby” to open the tournament, but had to improvise after a problem with the PA system.

England’s match, which opens the World Cup, started at 2:40 PM, ten minutes after the originally scheduled start.