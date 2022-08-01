Fans blast Iranian Hulk’s boxing debut which ended in KO defeat by ‘Kazakh Titan’ 

Boxing fans took to social media to blast the ‘Iranian Hulk’ after his disappointing performance in the ring on Sunday night.

Hulk, real name Sajad Gharibi, made his highly anticipated boxing debut on the latest Wick N’ Bad card in Dubai, three months after his fight against Martyn Ford was canceled.

The social media sensation came face to face with fellow giant Kazakh Titan, real name Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich.

The man nicknamed Iranian Hulk made his long-awaited boxing debut last weekend

He was defeated within two minutes by fellow giant ‘Kazakh Titan’ in a fight dubbed a mess

Gharibi struggled from the start as Titan landed a number of punches within seconds, with the first being unable to defend himself as he repeatedly turned his back.

The referee then gave Gharibi a time-out before breaking off the fight when the 30-year-old hit the canvas two minutes after the match started.

Fans took to social media to comment, with some calling on Gharibi to never box again.

Someone wrote: ‘Someone, please, pay the Iranian Hulk to never set foot in a boxing ring again’

A second fan said: ‘The Iranian hulk is the most embarrassing person I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God he didn’t fight Martyn Ford and I really think he would be dead.”

“No wonder this guy has pulled out of the fight against the absolute mess of Ford,” commented a third fan.

In a short interview after the fight, Gharibi said: “I have nothing to say, but I am ashamed and apologize to the Iranian people.”