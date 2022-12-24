Fans Are Calling Daniel Craig’s Film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ‘Perfect At Every Level’

Daniel Craig is back with his role again in this sequel and is solving another intersting mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has started streaming on Netflix. This American mystery film has been directed and penned by Rian Johnson. A sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, this film promised to be even more thrilling than the previous one. Daniel Craig is again seen in the lead role as Benoit Blanc. He takes up a new case here to work on. Along with Craig, the film also has actors like Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, etc.

Now that the film is streaming on Netflix, here is what people are saying after watching it:

just watched glass onion. what the hell rian johnson this isn’t funny anymore. how the fuck did you do that????

— cam (@harIivyy) December 24, 2022

I liked Glass Onion better than Knives Out. Great movie!

— A Brave New World (@eatitotis) December 24, 2022

I said it after Knives Out, re-upping with Glass Onion: there is a market for mid-budget films solid casts of veterans & up-and-comers. Still true with Glass Onion.

— Jacob Blair (///) (@jblairpdx) December 24, 2022

ok Glass Onion had more to *say* than Knives Out did. both are about interpersonal and political elements, but while KO had more to do on interpersonal, GO had more on politics. great movie, makes it a bit harder to compare the two. moral of the story: fuck elon musk

— average _________ enjoyer (@gabeybaby80) December 24, 2022

Netflix didn’t do a lot of marketing for Glass Onion cause they didn’t need to- Rian and the Knives Out Twitter did it for them. The target audience of Glass Onion is people who saw/liked Knives Out- and they were most likely already following those two accounts before Netflix-

— Sydney (AKA Stardust) #PokémonScarlet (@Stardust2187) December 24, 2022

The only thing I didn’t like about Glass Onion is that it was set on a Greek island so there was zero fabulous knitwear

— Kawaii Mutton 🍜🚬 (@tron_applebaum) December 24, 2022

In an interview director, Johnson revealed how he went ahead with this story for the film. Talking about how he convinced himself and others he said, “There were a couple of things I was kind of entertaining. One of them was a bigger, more meta, even more meta, wacky idea, which I won’t pitch in case I want to use it down the line, I don’t want to spoil it.”

He further added, “But no, I don’t know. That is one thing that could be a potential trap of these especially, thinking like, “Oh my God, how do I top the last one?” I think you could probably get into a cycle of thinking, of rejecting each idea as not good enough because no idea is good enough until you start working on it, I think. So I kind of just picked a horse early on and was like, “Okay, it’ll be this.” And you start going down the path and sculpting it, and then it turns into the thing and it becomes what it is.”

On the other hand, Craig who is playing the lead, said in an interview that he wasn’t particularly fond of mysteries, but had recently started reading some and had found it interesting. “It’s amazing reading Sherlock Holmes — I read some just recently — and how very much like modern whodunits they are. t’s the same kind of tropes that we use over and over, that they’ve tried and tested — and they work,” he said.

The filming happened on an island in Greece where the director found a group of resorts. He thought that it can be an amazing place to shoot. And then major parts of the movie were shot there. Even the families of the cast members stayed there for some time. They wrapped the schedules in September 2021 and then the film went into post-production.

Lead Image: Netflix

Read more articles