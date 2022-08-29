Fans are baffled as Love Island’s Luca FINALLY asks Gemma to be his girlfriend with OTT rose display

<!–

Love Island’s Luca Bish finally asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend on Monday, when the couple shared an OTT video on Instagram capturing the special moment.

The fishmonger, 23, previously revealed that he was waiting for approval from Gemma’s famous footballer father and has been flying to Portugal in recent weeks to meet him.

And fans were stunned when they claimed the scene resembled “a proposal” with a rose screen, cello player, and videographer to capture Luca asking the question.

In addition to the romantic arrangement, Luca surprised Gemma with a bunch of red roses and a £6.5k Cartier bracelet to add to her collection.

Gemma cut a glamorous figure in the montage clip donning a black midi dress and a pair of gold heels, while Luca escorted her to a pool with red balloons floating in the water that read ‘be my friend’.

The international dressage rider, 19, shared a slew of much-loved snaps from the evening, captioning it: ‘Finally official. Thank you Luca Bish for a special night’

The pair finished second in the Love Island final where they lost to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple, who have been dating since the start of the 2022 series of the ITV2 dating show.

However, many of their followers got confused with the “proposal style” and wondered how Luca would top it if he wants to put a ring on it.

One pointed out: ‘This looks like a proposal’

Another person wrote: ‘What will the actual proposal look like? Darling!’

It comes after Luca traveled with Gemma to the Owen family’s private villa in the Algarve so that he could finally meet her father Michael in person for the first time.

In the clip he shares on his Instagram Stories, Luca and Gemma can be seen going out together, while the brunette intensifies the glamor in a brown midi dress.

“Ask Gem to be my girlfriend mission is on the move,” Luca wrote in the post, and the clip read: “We’re going for an evening walk… with my girlfriend… .PSYCH!” while Gemma grins behind him.

The fishmonger had previously revealed that he had met the former England footballer on FaceTime and had already broken the ice with Gemma’s mum Louise Owen when she visited the Love Island villa last week.